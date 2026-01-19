Monday, January 19, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹1,257 cr, NII up 26%

Tata Capital Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹1,257 cr, NII up 26%

Tata Capital's net interest income (NII), excluding Motor Finance, rose 26% Y-o-Y to ₹2,936 crore from ₹2,323 crore in the same quarter last year

Shares of Tata Capital closed at ₹359.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday. Photo: Company website

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Tata Capital on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,256.87 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). During the same period last year, the NBFC reported a profit of ₹1,075.57 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 14.5 per cent from ₹1,097.32 crore.
 
The company stated that its quarterly results reflect ₹44.04 crore in exceptional expenses arising from the implementation of the new labour codes.
 
Tata Capital’s net interest income (NII), excluding Motor Finance, rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,936 crore from ₹2,323 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
 
“We witnessed sustained business momentum in Q3FY26, with broad-based growth across products. Excluding Motor Finance, assets under management (AUM) grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,34,114 crore, and comparable profit after tax (excluding the impact of new labour codes) increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,285 crore for Q3FY26,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Capital.
 

Tata Capital Q3 results highlights (excluding Motor Finance)

  • Net AUM: Up 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,34,114 crore
  • PAT (excluding labour code impact): Up 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,285 crore
  • Annualised credit cost: Down to 1 per cent from 1.1 per cent in Q2FY26
  • Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.6 per cent, unchanged sequentially
  • Net NPA at 0.6 per cent, unchanged sequentially
Shares of Tata Capital closed at ₹359.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

