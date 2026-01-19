Tata Capital on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,256.87 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). During the same period last year, the NBFC reported a profit of ₹1,075.57 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 14.5 per cent from ₹1,097.32 crore.

The company stated that its quarterly results reflect ₹44.04 crore in exceptional expenses arising from the implementation of the new labour codes.

Tata Capital’s net interest income (NII), excluding Motor Finance, rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,936 crore from ₹2,323 crore in the same quarter last year.

“We witnessed sustained business momentum in Q3FY26, with broad-based growth across products. Excluding Motor Finance, assets under management (AUM) grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,34,114 crore, and comparable profit after tax (excluding the impact of new labour codes) increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,285 crore for Q3FY26,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Capital.

Tata Capital Q3 results highlights (excluding Motor Finance)

Net AUM: Up 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,34,114 crore

PAT (excluding labour code impact): Up 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,285 crore

Annualised credit cost: Down to 1 per cent from 1.1 per cent in Q2FY26

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.6 per cent, unchanged sequentially

Net NPA at 0.6 per cent, unchanged sequentially

Shares of Tata Capital closed at ₹359.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday.