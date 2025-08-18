MIT-WPU Elevates Legal Education with a 40-Hour Mediation Training under the aegis of MCPC, Supreme Court of India

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: The School of Law at Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, proudly announced the successful completion of its prestigious 40-Hour Mediation Training Programme, conducted recently. This landmark initiative was organised under the aegis of the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, marking another milestone in the institution's commitment to transformative legal education.

Since its establishment in 2018, the School of Law at MIT-WPU has rapidly emerged as one of India's leading institutions for legal education, consistently pushing boundaries through its innovative, value-driven approach. This mediation training programme exemplifies the institution's dedication to providing real-world exposure through balanced learning along with field trips, rural immersion programmes, internships, and national and international study tours.

The intensive, practice-oriented mediation programme was meticulously designed in line with MCPC guidelines, aiming to equip participants with essential skills and competencies to serve as effective mediators. The training featured a balanced blend of theoretical instruction and practical simulations, including role-plays, case studies, and interactive discussions, delivered by nationally recognised experts in mediation.

The Valedictory Ceremony at MIT-WPU's Kothrud campus marked the successful completion of the intensive training programme. Hon'ble Justice Shri G.A. Sanap, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Chief Guest, delivered an insightful address on the vital role of mediation in India's legal landscape. He encouraged newly trained mediators to champion community-based ADR, viewing mediation as a means to foster justice and social harmony.

Distinguished training sessions were conducted by Shri Jeetendra L. Gandhi, District and Sessions Judge, alongside Advocate Prathamesh D. Popat, both Senior Trainers from MCPC. The programme was expertly coordinated by Dr. Santosh Aghav, Professor and Dean, Dr. Pournima Inamdar, Associate Dean, and Dr. Abhijeet Dhere, Program Director at the School of Law, with faculty co-conveners Ms. Nuvita Kalra and Ms. Mithila Shelar, Assistant Professors, ensuring comprehensive academic oversight.

This initiative perfectly aligns with the vision of Revered Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, President, and Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President at MIT-WPU, of promoting peace, justice, and constructive dialogue through holistic education and community engagement. The programme welcomed diverse participants, including legal professionals, academicians, and faculty members, fostering a collaborative learning environment.

The School of Law's commitment to excellence has been recently recognised through prestigious accolades, including the 'Award of Excellence' at the International Legal Conference 2025, presented by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Manmohan, Supreme Court of India. This recognition underscores the institution's dedication to legal innovation and educational excellence.

Also, the students have consistently demonstrated exceptional prowess across global platforms, clinching the Best Memorial Award at the 8th Surana & Surana and Shaastra IIT Madras Intellectual Property Law Moot Court Competition and representing the institute at prestigious international forums like the Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) 2025 Asia Conference at the University of Tokyo.

The institution's unique curriculum blends world peace courses with real-world research projects, supported by distinguished faculty comprising practising advocates, legal scholars, and international experts who champion justice, peace, and societal transformation globally.

