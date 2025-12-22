Mithibai College's FINANZA'26 Brings "FINVERSE" to Life with Finance, Media, and Youth at the Centre

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: The flagship finance festival of Mithibai College's Department of BFM (Bachelors of Financial Management) and BBI (Bachelors of Banking and Insurance), concluded on a strong note, marking one of the most impactful student-led finance initiatives in the city. Spread over five months, the festival drew large-scale student participation and meaningful industry engagement, reinforcing Mithibai College's focus on practical, future-ready education.

Unlike conventional college festivals, FINANZA'26 was designed as a continuous learning journey. Under the theme FINVERSE, the festival explored the expanding universe of finance across corporate leadership, media, technology, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility. Through curated sessions and industry interactions, students were given exposure to how financial thinking shapes real business decisions across sectors.

"FINANZA'26 showed our students that finance today goes far beyond theory. It is about understanding industries, adapting to change, and thinking entrepreneurially. The biggest takeaway for students was learning how classroom concepts translate into real-world challenges and opportunities." Said Jason Baby Thomas, Head of the Department, BFM and BBI, Mithibai College,

A key highlight of FINANZA'26 was its strong industry presence, particularly the Media Business Conclave, which examined the financial and strategic side of the media and entertainment industry. Senior professionals including Rahul Barve, Executive Vice President at Zee Entertainment, Ashish Malushte, Chief Financial Officer at UFO Moviez, and Divyansh Goyal, former CFO of Maddock Films and Founder of Uttaram.ai, shared candid insights on leadership, financial discipline, and managing change in fast-evolving businesses.

The festival also reflected changing career landscapes through the Young Professionals Forum, which focused on the creator economy. Digital creators Devishi Madaan and Ankita Chhetri spoke about building sustainable careers in the digital space, offering students a grounded perspective on opportunity, risk, and discipline beyond social media visibility.

FINANZA'26 began with a high-impact launch event that brought students face-to-face with senior corporate leadership. The launch featured industry leaders such as Vinod Hejmadi, CFO of Air India; Mayuresh Kore, CFO of Imagicaa; Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at Motilal Oswal; Sandeep Mishra, Chief Digital Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance; and Pankaj Gupta, CFO of Godrej Finance. Their presence set the tone for a festival rooted in real-world business understanding.

Beyond corporate learning, FINANZA'26 integrated social responsibility through initiatives such as the FINANZA - Run for the Brave, a commemorative 26/11 run, and a Versova Beach Clean-Up Drive, encouraging students to engage with the community alongside professional development.

Over the course of five months, FINANZA'26 recorded an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 student footfall, with participation from multiple colleges across Mumbai. By combining industry exposure, contemporary career insights, and social engagement, FINANZA'26 concluded as a well-rounded platform that prepared students not just for jobs, but for the realities of modern professional life.

About FINANZA

FINANZA is the flagship finance festival organised by the Department of BFM (Bachelors of Financial Management) and BBI (Bachelors of Banking and Insurance) at Mithibai College. Conceived as a multi-month learning platform, FINANZA bridges classroom education with real-world industry exposure through leadership interactions, knowledge forums, and socially responsible initiatives. The festival brings together corporate leaders, finance professionals, creators, and students to explore the evolving landscape of finance across sectors including corporate leadership, media, technology, entrepreneurship, and the creator economy. With strong student participation and industry engagement, FINANZA reflects Mithibai College's commitment to practical, future-ready education and holistic student development.

Partners

Yellow Diamond was the Title Sponsor, with BSE supporting the initiative as the Associate Sponsor. The event was powered by V. Singhi & Associates, reinforcing its strong foundation and credibility. Further strengthening the partnership ecosystem were the Co-Sponsors, including Imagicaa, Mumbai-based design studio Sonal Studio, Finnacle Institute, LakYou Beauty, and NVI Salon, each bringing unique industry expertise to the platform. Strategic communications and media outreach for the event were managed by House of Opulence, founded by Nisha Darji, the official PR partner.

