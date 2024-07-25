Modern, Digital, and Unmistakable. The new MINI family debuts in India with charismatic simplicity

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 25: The new MINI family has found a new home in India with the launch of the new MINI Cooper S and the new all-electric MINI Countryman. The cars will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at all MINI authorised dealers across the country as well as shop.mini.in. Deliveries will begin from September 2024. The fifth generation MINI Cooper S and the electrified third generation MINI Countryman combine progressive technology with basic principles of MINI body language and origins. Together, they pack an innovative punch with a new personality and hallmark driving dynamics.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "MINI has always rewritten and reinvented itself for the modern day, time and time again without neglecting its own origins and traditions. The new MINI family, with a purist design, an immersive user experience, a responsible attitude and charismatic simplicity, takes the driving fun into a new era. MINI's constant development and its ability to regularly set new trends have established a strong fanbase in India."

Modern and colourful, additional stylish 'Classic Pack' and 'Favoured Pack' are optionally available and offer designs and equipment that give a distinctive character.

The ex-showroom prices as follows:

The new MINI Cooper S - INR 44,90,000

The new MINI Cooper S will be available in ten striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Icy Sunshine Blue, Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow. Roof in body colour is available. For 'Classic' Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. 17-inch wheels with option of U-Spoke Spectre Grey, Parallel Spoke 2-Tone alloys is available as standard. Favoured Pack has 17-inch U-Spoke Vibrant Silver and 18-inch wheels with options of Slide Spoke 2-Tone and Night Flash Spoke 2-Tone alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the 'Classic' Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige or Nightshade Blue are available in the 'Favoured' pack.

The new all-electric MINI Countryman - INR 54,90,000

The new all-electric MINI Countryman will be available in nine striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Smokey Green and Slate Blue. Roof in body colour is available. For 'Classic' Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. For Favoured Pack, it is additionally available in 'Vibrant Silver'. 17-inch wheels with Profile Aero Spoke Lighting Grey alloys are available as standard. Favoured Pack has 19-inch wheels with Kaleido Spoke Two-Tone (Jet Black + Vibrant Silver) alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the 'Classic' Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige, Dark Petrol or Vintage Brown are available in the 'Favoured' pack.

* Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI authorised Dealer.

The new all-electric MINI Countryman comes with a complimentary MINI Smart Wallbox charger with one-time installation.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 2 years and 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance on MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman respectively, provide complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car. The all-electric MINI Countryman ownership experience is hassle free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty for 8 years or 160,000 kilometres. Service inclusive plan for Cooper S starts from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Service inclusive plan for Countryman E starts from 4 yrs / 200,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership and extendable up to maximum ten years, is also available.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ finance plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The new MINI family lives a highly connected life for an immersive experience.

Modern, digital and unmistakable, the new MINI family takes driving fun, user experience, and responsible attitude of the brand into a new era, a comprehensive transformation that is reflected in the new design language 'Charismatic Simplicity'. This combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the vehicle design to the essentials. The new MINI family shares a purist design that takes equal account of the urban character and the innovative spirit of the MINI community.

Short overhangs, short bonnet, long wheelbase, and big wheels - the proportions of the new model generation are typical MINI. The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, surrounding window area and contrasting roof ensure the new MINI models are instantly recognizable. The surfaces look particularly exciting thanks to an integrative treatment of details. Absence of side scuttles and flush door handles in the MINI Countryman, underline the clear and modern overall impression. A clearly defined shoulder area gives the new MINI models a decidedly athletic body. A wider stance on the rear, characteristic charisma and a modern minimalist design with clearly designed surfaces, MINI now has a significantly enhanced presence.

The striking appearance of the car is further enhanced by three selectable Signatures Modes (Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works) for the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) of the LED headlights and the redesigned matrix rear lights. All three modes begin and end with a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation.

Minimalist design, digital innovations and an immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the hi-resolution 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen display. It is the defining feature of the interior with a completely new feel and versatile functions. It has moved closer to the driver and can be operated similar to a smartphone. The new MINI Operating System 9 is optimized for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use. The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying "Hey MINI" to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver's line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.

The new interior experience is mainly created by the textile surfaces. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the easy-care, versatile structure of the two-tone textile. The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, using recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The textile surface is made luminescent by ambient lighting and projections from the MINI Interaction Unit that make even rush hour relaxing. The new multifunction steering wheel adds to hallmark MINI go-kart feeling.

With the MINI Experience Modes, one can choose from several immersive driving experiences, from the race-inspired 'Go-Kart Mode' to the energy-saving 'Green Mode' or the lively 'Vivid Mode' and more. MINI Experience Modes extend the indoor experience by tuning the light, sound and graphics settings.

A distinctive Toggle Bar Island gives access to the important driving functions including start/stop, gear selector, parking brake, experience modes and volume control. General storage area below the toggle bar provides space for a smartphone to be wirelessly charged.

Sports Seats are covered in Vescin - a high-quality, perforated, artificial leather-free upholstery made from recycled materials The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright and spacious atmosphere. Electric seat adjustment with Active Seat for the driver is optionally available.

The classic round headlights, striking octagonal grille and compact silhouette are the dominant features of the new MINI COOPER S, making the model the characteristic face of MINI. The new MINI Cooper S offers the innovative and efficient petrol engine powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. It mobilises a peak output of 150 kW/204 hp at 5,000 - 6,500 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 300 Nm at 1450-4500 rpm. The car sprints from 0 - 100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds and the top speed is 242 km/h. The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission offers efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps.

The new all-electric MINI COUNTRYMAN is the vehicle for the whole family. In its latest generation, it has not only grown in height (+6 cm), length (+13 cm) and interior -- it has also noticeably improved in character, appearance, and experience. It is now even more present, more spacious and more stable. The versatile and powerful electric drive make it a perfect companion for unbridled driving fun even off the beaten track. With 150 kW/204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm, the all-electric MINI Countryman sprints from 0-100 km in 8.6 seconds. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery with gross capacity of 66.45 kWh and has ample WLTP* driving range (combined) of up to 462 kms. The all-electric MINI Countryman ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is - 130 kW DC Charger - 10 to 80% in 29 min (100 km top up range in 8 min) and 22 kW AC - 0 to 100% in 3 hrs 45 min. (*WLTP = Worldwide harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure)

In the MINI family, advanced assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Parking Assistant increase comfort, control and safety and relieve the driver from monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. With new addition of Comfort Access, the car is locked / unlocked automatically as it recognises the key is at a distance of less than 1.5 meters.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering. The wide range of alloy wheels depending on the variant, radiate confidence while reducing carbon footprint thanks to their lightweight design and use of recycled aluminium.

The standard SAFETY equipment comprises of front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator.

