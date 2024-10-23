MoEngage Unveils New Products to Help Marketers Adapt Faster to Evolving Consumer Behavior

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: MoEngage, the leading cross-channel customer engagement company, announced several new product features to help marketers adapt faster to evolving consumer behavior at its bi-annual flagship product launch event, MoEngage NEXT.

"Our new capabilities strengthen our commitment to making it easy for consumer marketers to quickly understand and rapidly adapt to evolving consumer expectations," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. "I am confident that these new launches will equip MoEngage clients with the tools they need to engage their customers at scale, personalizing experiences as per individual preferences and behavior."

Unifying data through Connected Apps

Marketers today use several tools to understand and engage with their customers. However, as the number and complexity of tools have grown, marketers often struggle to connect them, which impacts their ability to deliver highly personalized experiences. Connected Apps by MoEngage is a low-code framework explicitly built for marketers to combine data from messaging channels, advertising and retargeting platforms, data warehouses, IVR, chatbots, and more.

Salesforce CRM integration

MoEngage also launched a bi-directional native data integration with Salesforce CRM, becoming the first cross-channel customer engagement platform to do so. As the world's leading CRM software company, Salesforce is widely used as a system of records to store customer data. With this integration, marketers can quickly exchange data between Salesforce CRM and MoEngage to trigger personalized campaigns in real time and reduce costs by eliminating the need to build and maintain custom integrations.

Smart Coupon Management

Coupons by MoEngage is designed to help marketers allocate and distribute single-use coupons and maximize customer engagement while optimizing costs. This innovation helps marketers efficiently allocate single-use coupons in real time, manage coupons from a single dashboard, and get proactive alerts for coupon shortages, expiry dates, ingestion statuses and more.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands, including Unilever, Airtel, PNB, The Coca-Cola Company, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Samsung, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, The Indian Express, Nestle, OYO, and more.

Built for enterprises, MoEngage operates at a vast scale, processing 1 Trillion+ Data points per month, sending 80 Billion+ Messages and 1 Billion+ Emails per month, and engaging 900 Million+ MAUs per month. By increasing campaign velocity, reducing the time to go live, and eliminating redundancy while maintaining data security and privacy, MoEngage helps enterprises become more agile, efficient, future-ready, and independent.

MoEngage complies with GDPR, CCPA, SOC2 Type 2, CSA STAR Level 2, ISO 27001:2022, HIPAA, PIMS ISO 27701: 2019, and the BCMS ISO 22301: 2019 requirements to fulfill the data privacy and security needs of enterprise brands. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2024 report, and Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ 2023 report. MoEngage was also featured as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023, along with being recognized as a Customers' Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

