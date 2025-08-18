Moglix Marks Independence Day by Making Khatema Fibres a Safer, More Progressive Workplace

NewsVoir

Khatema (Uttarakhand) [India], August 18: As India continues its journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, Moglix is reaffirming its commitment to building a manufacturing ecosystem that is not only globally competitive but also modern, inclusive, and people centric. On Independence Day, the company is reflecting on its recent efforts at Khatema Fibres Limited (KFL) to demonstrate what this vision looks like on the ground.

Since acquiring KFL in October 2024, Moglix has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving workplace standards and fostering a culture of safety, well-being, and learning. The transformation is part of a broader effort to reimagine industrial workspaces to meet the evolving aspirations of India's workforce.

Key safety measures have been implemented across the site, with 100+ safety helmets and 500+ pairs of safety shoes distributed to enhance on-ground safety. In addition, 500+ workers are now covered under Workmen Compensation (WC), with 100+ employees enrolled under Group Personal Accident (GPA) and Group Mediclaim (GMC) policies, which extend a Rs. 2 lakh sum insured to employees, their spouses, and children.

Compliance with EPF and ESIC contributions for 500+ employees has been streamlined, reinforcing long-term security for the workforce. Daily well-being is supported through the launch of a subsidised canteen that offers accessible and affordable meals, while regular free health checkups provide a proactive approach to employee healthcare. Khatema Fibres has also fostered a culture of learning and knowledge-sharing by welcoming interns from premier institutions such as IIT and engaging with experts from organizations like the Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute, Saharanpur (U.P.). These initiatives strengthen industry associations and expose employees to best practices in engineering, operations, and sustainable manufacturing.

To commemorate the 79th Independence Day of India, Moglix hosted an event at the Khatema facility. The celebrations began with a flag hoisting ceremony led by the plant leadership, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Inspiring speeches highlighted the progress achieved and the journey ahead. The event featured a variety of team-building activities including balloon races, trust walks, musical chairs, and tug-of-war, encouraging camaraderie among participants. A group photograph captured the spirit of togetherness, and winners were honoured during the prize distribution ceremony. The celebrations concluded with the distribution of food boxes and sweets as a token of appreciation and festive cheer.

Speaking about the developments at Khatema, Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix, said, "We believe manufacturing in India must evolve to meet global benchmarks, not just in output but also in how we engage and support our workforce. The work at Khatema is an example of how we are integrating performance with care and laying the foundation for the kind of workplace culture that will define India's industrial future."

As India moves forward on its industrial growth trajectory, Moglix continues to invest in making its factories more than just production centers. The aim is to nurture environments that uphold safety, dignity, and shared growth as the cornerstones of sustainable manufacturing.

