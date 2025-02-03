Monish Gujral Revolutionizes Restaurant Franchising with Innovative FOCM Model

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 3: Monish Gujral, acclaimed restaurateur, celebrity chef, food writer, and Gourmand award-winning author, is reshaping the restaurant franchise industry with the launch of the Franchise-Owned, Company-Managed (FOCM) model under the prestigious Moti Mahal brand.

As Chairman of Moti Mahal Delux Management Services Pvt. Ltd., Gujral brings a pioneering vision to franchise management. The FOCM model offers a seamless, stress-free approach for franchise owners, by allowing them to focus solely on investment returns while Moti Mahal's expert team manages all aspects of day-to-day operations, ensuring efficiency and profitability.

With a history spanning over 104 years, Moti Mahal is a name synonymous with authentic Indian cuisine, introducing the world to culinary classics such as Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. Building on this legacy, the FOCM model aims to expand the brand's global footprint while empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to own a piece of Moti Mahal's rich heritage with ease and confidence.

"The FOCM model is a game-changer for the restaurant franchise industry. It allows franchise owners to enjoy the rewards of business ownership without the day-to-day challenges of operations," said Monish Gujral. "This is our way of making entrepreneurship accessible while ensuring that Moti Mahal's rich culinary legacy is upheld with every dish served."

Gujral believes that under the FOCM model, franchise owners will benefit in a numerous ways including:

* Operational Management encompassing comprehensive staffing, training, inventory control, and quality assurance.

* Reliable Vendor Partnerships which provide access to high-quality ingredients and supplies.

* Marketing Expertise comprising targeted promotional strategies to ensure brand visibility and local success.

* Advanced Technology with cutting-edge systems for billing, inventory tracking, and operational efficiency.

* High Profitability through meticulous cost management, monthly audits, and streamlined systems.

The Moti Mahal franchise journey is meticulously structured to ensure success:

1. Planning: Site identification, feasibility analysis, and design, along with equipment and furnishing procurement.

2. Pre-Operations: Recruitment, staff training, licensing assistance, menu curation, and food trials.

3. Post-Operations: Continuous quality checks, marketing campaigns, inventory management, and regular audits.

Investment in a Culinary Legacy

Moti Mahal offers franchise opportunities tailored to various city locations and restaurant concepts. Each franchise includes a comprehensive support system and a one-time franchise license fee and a nominal monthly management fee valid for a nine-year term.

"Our vision is for franchise owners to relax and watch their restaurants thrive under our expert management. By investing in a Moti Mahal franchise, you're investing in a legacy of culinary excellence," says Monish Gujral.

Take the First Step

One may be a part of Moti Mahal's global expansion and bring the authentic flavors of India to their city.

For inquiries and more information, contact:

Email: projects@motimahal.in

Mobile: +91 9810029767

For more information, please visit: www.motimahal.in

About Moti Mahal

Founded in 1920, Moti Mahal is a world-renowned name in Indian cuisine, celebrated for its iconic dishes and pioneering culinary innovations. Through its FOCM model, Moti Mahal continues to blend tradition with modern business practices, making franchise ownership an effortless and rewarding experience. A documentary, 'A New Postbox: Tales from the Partition', featuring Moti Mahal was released by the cultural ministry of India on the 15th of August 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam by the cultural minister of India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611255/Monish_Gujral_Moti_Mahal.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)