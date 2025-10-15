Morya Phase 2 Makes Luxury Official -- Italian Marble, Smart Thermostat, Digital Locks & More, Now Clearly Included at No Extra Cost

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15: In a bold and refreshing move, Morya, one of South Kolkata's most thoughtfully designed residential communities, has formalised a host of premium upgrades that discerning buyers had quietly been getting -- now at no additional cost.

Located just minutes from Tollygunge and New Alipore, Morya Phase 2 now clearly includes Italian marble flooring, smart thermostats, digital locks, premium switches, and thicker flush doors -- features typically reserved for far more expensive projects.

"These refinements have always been part of Morya's promise -- we're simply calling them out now," said a spokesperson from the developer consortium. "In a time when every upgrade comes with a price tag, we're showing what real value looks like."

What's Now Clearly Standard in Morya Phase 2 Homes:

* Italian Marble Flooring in Living, Dining, Bedrooms & Lobbies

-- Previously in select areas, now a project-wide standard

* Temperature-Controlled Shower in Master Bathroom

-- Temperature comfort, fine-tuned to your lifestyle

* Premium Electrical Switches

-- Sleek, reliable, and future-ready

* Thick & Robust (45mm) Main Door & Internal (40mm) Flush Doors

-- Added soundproofing, enhanced durability

* Digital Main Door Lock

-- Keyless entry, smarter security

Why This Matters for Today's Homebuyers

Buyers who value quality in every detail -- from flooring to finish -- will find that Morya Phase 2 now rivals far pricier developments, without the markup. And because Phase 1 is already delivered, buyers don't have to imagine the experience. They can walk through it.

What's more, this project is being developed by one of Kolkata's most trusted names in real estate -- a brand known for timely delivery, design integrity, and a legacy of crafting homes that last.

Morya -- South Kolkata's Quiet Luxury Landmark

3 & 4 BHK Vastu-Compliant Residences with spacious, inward-looking layouts

* Large Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, and Green Meditation Zones -- fully functional

* 5 Minutes from Tollygunge Metro, Opposite Golf Course and close to New Alipore

* Low-Density Living & Culture-Inspired Architecture

* Ideal for End-Users & Second-Home Buyers as well as investors.

No Upsell. No Hidden "Finish Packs." Just Honest Value.

These luxury upgrades are part of standard specifications, ahead of a likely price alignment. This isn't a flash deal -- it's a window into what real, understated luxury can be.

About Morya

Morya is a premium residential community in South Kolkata, crafted by one of the city's most respected and reliable development houses. Designed for those who seek space, serenity, and substance, it combines heritage-inspired design with modern lifestyle features -- and delivers on every promise it makes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)