Moscow International Game Week will Run November 27-30

New Delhi [India], November 25: Moscow will host its first Moscow International Game Week on November 27-30 - a flagship industry event bringing together leading video game and IT companies, professionals, and gaming enthusiasts from all over the world. The business program will feature participants from more than 20 countries, including China, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and others, while the citywide program will encompass over 330 venues across Moscow - computer clubs, electronics retailers, educational institutions, and cultural spaces.

The business program, taking place at the Moscow Game Hub, will feature approximately 200 Russian and international experts discussing key trends and development prospects for the industry. Participants will explore industry outlook, promotion tools, support measures, and opportunities to create virtual worlds based on national character and cultural heritage.

Several experts from India will attend the event: Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Whistling Woods International, and Shantanu Basu, founder of Let's Game Now. Additionally, a delegation visit is planned to explore the Russian gaming industry.

"The event will unite gaming industry experts from China, Argentina, Serbia, India, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and other countries. It will include not only business negotiations and sessions but also an extensive program for Moscow residents--esports tournaments, musical performances, and other activities. Game Week will provide a platform where Moscow gaming companies can present their products to both Russian and international partners and investors," said Gulnara Agamova, head of the Moscow Creative Industries Agency.

Discussions will address critical industry topics across four thematic tracks. The "Industry Technologies" track will examine new technologies and business models driving market development. "Player-Centric" will focus on shifts in consumption culture and emerging formats. Under "Gaming Ecosystem," participants will discuss current support measures and institutions necessary for sustainable industry growth. The final track, "Industry Trends," will tackle the most pressing global and local challenges facing the gaming sector today.

Running parallel will be an exhibition of Moscow companies featuring presentations of new projects and open game testing.

The event also includes an extensive citywide program spanning not only Moscow but other Russian regions. Educational institutions, museums, retailers, and cinemas will unite into a shared gaming space. Additionally, esports tournaments across various disciplines will take place in Moscow and 83 Russian regions--matches will be held at Colizeum and CyberX cyber clubs throughout Russia.

The inaugural Moscow International Game Week is organized by the Moscow Creative Industries Agency under the city's Department of Culture. The event aims to showcase Russian game development and Moscow's infrastructure for gaming industry growth, while strengthening Moscow studios' positions in international markets. Further information about the event can be found on the Week's website.

