Movate and Kahuna Labs Partner to Underwrite the Future of Technical Support with AI-Driven Outcomes

PRNewswire

Plano (Texas) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience (CX) services, today announced a strategic partnership with Kahuna Labs, a pioneer in AI-driven support engineering. This partnership will deliver the next generation of technical support solutions that combine deep AI with expert services to guarantee outcomes--not experimentation.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption across customer support and frontline operations, many are discovering that the economic impact of AI implementations remains uncertain--particularly for complex technical cases where resolution speed, diagnostic quality, and consistency matter most.

Movate and Kahuna Labs are changing that.

Together, the companies are developing a new commercial and delivery model that combines AI-driven intelligence with expert human support to reduce the total cost of technical case resolution. As part of the partnership, Movate and Kahuna will offer an outcome-driven approach designed to deliver up to a 20% reduction in per-case support costs in complex support environments, while maintaining or improving key performance indicators such as Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and customer experience.

Rather than asking customers to absorb the risk of AI experimentation, Movate and Kahuna are working towards a model that underwrites performance through a combination of platform intelligence, guided diagnostics, and global delivery expertise.

Kahuna Labs' Troubleshooting Map™ embeds contextual reasoning directly into the support workflow, prompting engineers with the right questions to ask, diagnostics to collect, and actions to take as case complexity increases. Its Complexity Score™ dynamically assesses the future journey of a case, while the Completeness Score™ ensures the diagnostic signal required for fast, accurate resolution is captured early.

Movate brings niche expertise in managing complex technology ecosystems, grounded in deep experience across global managed services, AI-led engineering, intelligent infrastructure, and end-to-end enterprise platform and product support. Powered by proprietary and partnered AI solutions, Movate combines global delivery excellence with outcome-focused engagements across technical support, professional services and customer success to help organizations run, modernize, and scale mission-critical operations without disrupting existing systems.

Together, the companies aim to shift support from variable, unpredictable cost structures to more deterministic, outcome-oriented economics.

"Enterprises are under enormous pressure to demonstrate real returns from AI investments, especially in customer-facing operations," said Pradyumna Shirahatti, Chief Business Officer of Movate. "Kahuna AI's data-driven support recommendations, combined with Movate's global delivery excellence, enable a new AI-powered, human-led delivery model focused on faster resolution and lower cost per case. Together, we're building an outcome-based approach where value is measurable and ROI is clear, so customers gain both confidence and capability. This is the shift from experimentation to execution."

"Most AI initiatives fail to deliver impact not because the technology is weak, but because complex work requires context, diagnostics, and guided decision-making," said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Kahuna Labs. "There is significant change management involved in driving success at scale with AI+Human partnership. Teams that do not embrace AI have a limited runway ahead. Team Movate has embraced AI at an exemplary pace - by partnering with Movate, we are extending Kahuna's platform into a delivery and commercial model that is outcome-driven. This is about moving from AI potential to AI accountability."

The joint offering is designed for enterprises looking to reduce cost-per technical support case, improve MTTR and diagnostic quality for complex issues, and modernize support operations while continuing to leverage existing platforms such as Salesforce. Built on an outcome-oriented model, the solution helps organizations de risk AI adoption by tying deployment to measurable performance and business impact.

Movate and Kahuna Labs are currently collaborating with select customers to validate the model and refine commercial structures ahead of broader market availability.

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company that solves complex client challenges through an outcome-driven approach to accelerate enterprise transformation journeys. With over 12,000 Movators across 20 locations, a global on-demand network of experts in 60 countries, and 100+ AI accelerators, Movate brings a balanced 'Human + AI' model and acts as a technology orchestrator from strategy to execution, backed by engineering and operations excellence. Movate delivers measurable business outcomes across key verticals, including technology, telecom, media, retail and e-commerce, CPG, healthcare, financial services, automotive and manufacturing, powered by its W(AI)VE™ framework and the Mova iO suite.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com. Follow Movate on LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter.

About Kahuna Labs

Kahuna Labs delivers AI-driven solutions purpose-built for technical support and support engineering. Its platform helps enterprises resolve complex issues faster by embedding guided reasoning, contextual diagnostics, and intelligent scoring directly into support workflows.

Learn more at www.kahunalabs.ai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927986/Movate_Kahuna_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694325/Movate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)