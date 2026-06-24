Movate and MelodyArc Announce Applied AI Partnership to Transform CX Operations with AI-Powered Workflow Orchestration

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Plano (Texas) [US], June 24: Movate, a global Applied AI services company, today announced a strategic partnership with MelodyArc, the pioneering AI-powered workflow orchestration company built by operators, for operators. This collaboration unites Movate's deep expertise in global CX delivery and AI-integrated services with MelodyArc's intelligent orchestration platform, enabling enterprises to automate complex, end-to-end customer experience workflows while maintaining the human-in-the-loop oversight and governance that modern operations demand.

The partnership strengthens Movate's Applied AI platform, Mova iO, by incorporating MelodyArc's AI orchestration capabilities directly into agent workflows and customer service operations. Movate brings almost 30 years of operational excellence delivering CX services across industries and geographies, and as an Applied AI partner, supports clients with an AI-first delivery framework and global network that drives efficiency, reduces costs and scales CX operations without compromising on quality or compliance.

MelodyArc's platform natively orchestrates complex CX workflows end-to-end using AI operators that can execute, reason and collaborate across systems. Its agentic human-in-the-loop model empowers organizations to use AI where it is best, while looping in their expert frontline teams, enabling AI agents to be used for more customer conversations, reducing operational costs by over 40%, while sustaining and improving service quality. The platform intelligently routes tasks, equips team members with embedded institutional knowledge, and streamlines escalation workflows. As a result, organizations can reduce handle times by 30-40%, shorten agent onboarding from weeks to days, and lower support escalations by up to 60%, driving higher productivity, better customer outcomes, and more delightful, personalized experiences.

Together, Movate and MelodyArc bring enterprises a measurable path to AI-powered CX transformation. For organizations navigating rising contact volumes and growing pressure to do more with less, this partnership delivers tangible productivity gains, lower cost-to-serve, and unlocks powerful insights across customer lifecycles through AI-integrated CX design and outcome-based engagement models.

"Enterprise CX is being rearchitected, and the winners will be those who operationalize Applied AI inside live customer workflows, not around them," said Mandeep Kwatra, Practice Head for CX Transformation at Movate. "Our partnership with MelodyArc brings together intelligent orchestration, deep domain expertise, and a true human-in-the-loop model to deliver an AI-first CX architecture that meaningfully shifts cost-to-serve, productivity, and customer outcomes. Together, Movate and MelodyArc are setting a new standard for how global enterprises consume CX - outcome-based, measurably better, and built to compound value over time."

"AI enables speed and scale, but automated-only conversations can still lead to subpar service outcomes. MelodyArc makes it possible to bring expert frontline associates into conversations where it counts while gaining the benefits that AI brings," said Ashley Moser, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at MelodyArc. "Through this partnership with Movate, we're orchestrating AI to turn complexity into efficiency and deliver tangible results enterprises can see, for more of their customers."

The Movate-MelodyArc partnership marks a meaningful step forward in redefining how enterprises deliver customer experience, not by adding AI tools in isolation, but by bringing together end-to-end AI orchestration and global CX delivery to drive measurable gains in efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

About Movate

Movate is an Applied AI services company that helps enterprises translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. With over 12,000 employees across 20 global locations, augmented by AI collaborator agents, it brings together human expertise and technology to help organizations rethink operating models for efficiency and growth. Powered by Mova iO, its intelligent outcomes platform, Movate delivers practical, scalable, and industry-contextualized solutions that address real business challenges.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com. | Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About MelodyArc

MelodyArc is the AI-powered workflow orchestration platform enabling large organizations to combine data, teams, and AI into one unified system. Through AI Operators and an agentic human-in-the-loop model, enterprises can automate complex, end-to-end workflows while keeping expert frontline teams in control, improving outcomes and cutting operational costs, all without sacrificing personalized customer experiences.

To learn more, visit www.melodyarc.com. | Follow MelodyArc on LinkedIn.

Media Contact for Movate:

Karthik Chidambaram, Associate Vice President - Marketing, Movate,

Karthik.Chidambaram@movate.com, +91-9886198939

Media Contact for MelodyArc:

melodyarc@colabcomms.co

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