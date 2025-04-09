Movate Partners with Databricks to Accelerate AI Innovation and Data-Driven Transformation

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience (CX) services, has been recognized as a Validated Partner in the Built on Databricks Partner Program -- a distinction that highlights SaaS companies delivering impactful products and solutions built natively on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The Built on Databricks Partner Program provides access to technical and go-to-market resources to accelerate the development of modern SaaS applications. Building on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform provides a cost-effective, unified experience for developing data applications, products, and services and enables seamless data sharing at scale with a global open ecosystem. Partners in the Built on Databricks Partner Program have developed commercially available solutions with proven architectural quality, performance, and innovation on Databricks.

Through this program, Movate is accelerating AI-led transformation by building a suite of enterprise-grade, data-powered solutions using Databricks' unified analytics, machine learning, and real-time data processing capabilities. These include the Universal Chatbot for multilingual, knowledge-driven customer interactions; Customer Churn Prediction models to identify and retain at-risk customers; Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Prediction tools to optimize revenue and engagement strategies; Intent Classification for contextual, NLP-driven insights; and the newly introduced GenAI-enabled Analytics, enabling business users to interact with their data through conversational interfaces and generate instant, actionable insights.

A key example of Movate's innovation is its flagship gig services platform, Directly OnDemand, which leverages Databricks and MLflow to deliver intelligent routing, automation, and patented capabilities like Predictive Routing and AI-Based CRM Methods. Recognized under the Built on Databricks Partner Program, this solution embodies the architectural and performance standards expected of validated partners.

Movate leverages the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to unify structured and unstructured data across lakes and warehouses--enabling high-throughput, low-latency pipelines for scalable AI and ML deployment. Building on this architecture, Movate applies its AI-first engineering expertise to deliver solutions such as GenAI-powered analytics, customer behavior prediction models, intelligent automation frameworks, and continuous model retraining--accelerating time-to-insight and operational efficiency across enterprise environments. The result is smarter decision-making, faster go-to-market strategies, and real-time operational intelligence across industries.

"Our collaboration with Databricks is a strategic step in empowering enterprises to move from data-rich to insight-driven," said Gourishanker Jha, EVP & Chief Transformation Officer at Movate. "This partnership reinforces our vision of being the go-to AI-first partner for businesses seeking scalable, responsible, and impactful AI transformation -- especially in the era of Generative AI."

"We've been impressed by Movate's innovative approach to AI-led transformation," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration at Databricks. "We're excited to see Movate leverage the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to create impactful, AI-powered solutions that deliver measurable value to customers."

By combining Movate's AI-first engineering expertise and Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, this partnership is enabling enterprises to navigate complexity, unlock new value, and ride the next wave of AI transformation with confidence.

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact Details; Susheela: +91. 9731948951| Susheela.Kumari@movate.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)