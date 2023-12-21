Movate wins Inc. Best in Business Award 2023 in the 'AI & Data' category for its GenAI Capabilities

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 21: Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a leading digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has won the Inc. 2023 Best in Business Award in the AI & Data category. Every year, Inc. magazine recognizes companies that go beyond mere financial success, emphasizing those making meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Movate is one of the 215 outstanding businesses that were included in this year's "Inc. Best in Business Awards" honorees list. With thousands of entries across categories, the judging process, conducted solely by Inc. editors, thoroughly evaluates each company's accomplishments and beneficial impact on the community, business sector, and society.

Movate was recognized for its GenAI platform, Movate Athena, designed to drive business growth by improving efficiency, quality, and human experiences. Whether it's solutions and services for employee productivity improvement, customer experience optimization, content enhancement, insights generation, or application development assistance, Movate Athena addresses diverse industry needs and provides customized solutions for each client's unique environment. Bridging the gap between ideation and implementation, it empowers enterprises to leverage the latest and the best of generative AI in a consumption or outcome-based co-innovation model ensuring guaranteed business results.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "We're thrilled to receive this special award from Inc. At Movate, our passion lies in driving AI-powered business transformation, propelling enterprises to unlock new avenues of growth and excellence. Our commitment to innovation has resulted in developing a unique GenAI platform with flexible solutions and services that enable clients to accelerate their GenAI adoption journey and achieve business outcomes early on. This recognition is a testament to the enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and significant impact our team hopes to accomplish together!"

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., said, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact--impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

About Movate

Movate (formerly CSS Corp) is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: ww.movate.com.

Follow Movate on https://www.linkedin.com/company/movate/LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/movateinc Facebook and https://twitter.com/movate_inc Twitter.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237530/Movate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)