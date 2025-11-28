MRG Developer Plans Big for 2026 With Luxury-Led Growth

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], November 28: Over the decades, Gurugram-based realty player, MRG Developer, has established itself across sectors such as agriculture, finance and education, before foraying into real estate with a strong foundation. Known for its vision to deliver "Spaces for Life," real estate developer MRG aims to redefine living by combining quality, timely delivery and a blend of excellence, comfort and affordability. As part of its expansion, the MRG developer is now gearing up for a big 2026, with a focus on luxury housing, sustainable urban living and customer-first values.

One of its flagship developments is MRG Crown, spread across 8.16 acres in Sector 106, Gurugram, offering 436 low-density independent floor units along with 109 plots. Comprising 3 BHK low-rise residences, MRG Crown aims to deliver an exclusive living experience that balances privacy, luxury and connectivity. The project promises delivery by 2027, giving buyers a clear timeline to plan their move.

At the heart of MRG Crown is a thoughtfully designed 1.5-acre "Leisure Island," surrounded by landscaped greenery, complementing a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse envisioned as a lifestyle hub with amenities such as a half-Olympic size swimming pool, sports courts, wellness zones, lounge areas and fine-dining facilities. Looking ahead, MRG Developer has unveiled MRG Crown 2.0, which will be designed by the celebrated architect Hafeez Contractor, with landscape architecture by Juilee Deoskar.

In addition to real estate, MRG Developer leverages its presence in the education sector via MRG School (affiliated to CBSE), which adds to the group's community-building credentials and emphasizes holistic lifestyle offerings beyond just housing.

As MRG Developer prepares for 2026, Gurugram remains at the centre of its long-term expansion strategy. The developer's growing stature in Gurugram's real estate landscape is further validated by industry accolades. MRG Developer was honoured with the Times Realty Awards 2024 for Excellence in Residential Property for MRG Crown, recognising its commitment to quality, thoughtful design and customer-centric execution. Additionally, it received the prestigious Times Business Awards 2024 as Real Estate Developer of the Year, a testament to its consistent performance, transparent practices and forward-looking approach. The company is actively evaluating high-potential micro markets and expanding its presence in the areas that are witnessing exponential demand for luxury homes.

This expansion is further supported by the robust regulatory environment shaped by Haryana RERA, which has brought transparency, predictability and buyer confidence back into the Haryana real estate. For responsible players like MRG Developer, Haryana RERA has created an ecosystem where quality-led, timely, and customer-centric development can thrive. The developer acknowledges Haryana RERA's contribution in enabling long-term planning and facilitating a healthier, more accountable Haryana real estate market.

Given the regulatory safeguards under Haryana RERA and the growing demand for quality housing near corridors like Dwarka Expressway, real estate developer MRG's strategy appears well-aligned with evolving buyer expectations. As MRG Developer eyes 2026, it will mark a defining year for the developer, transitioning from niche luxury projects to becoming a broader lifestyle-driven developer brand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)