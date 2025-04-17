Mrs India 2025 2026 winners Quest is on by Deepali Phadnis register now

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 17: The search for the next Mrs India 2025 2026 has officially begun! The Mrs. India 2025 National Auditions are now underway across the country, as announced by Deepali Phadnis, Founder and Director of Mrs. India and interested Ladies can register online on www.MrsIndia.Net

Deepali Phadnis, a pioneer in the beauty pageant space and the first Indian woman to win the prestigious Mrs. Asia International title, confirmed that auditions are currently being held nationwide to select finalists for the highly anticipated Mrs. India 2025. Finalists will be chosen from across India and Internationally in four major zones as per given schedule below

Mrs. India North 2025

* Host City - Gurugram

* Venue - Radison Udyog Vihar , Gurugram

* Date - 27-April-2025

Mrs. India South 2025

* Host City - Bangalore

* Venue - Howard Johnson by Wyndham Bangalore

* Date - 18-May-2025

Mrs. India East 2025

* Host City - Kolkata

* Venue - Howard Johnson by Wyndham, Kolkata

* Date - 4-May-2025

Mrs. India West 2025

* Host City - Mumbai

* Venue - Radison Blue International Airport, Mumbai

* Date - 1-June-2025

Mrs India This is the only official Mrs. India platform that is legally registered and has been consistently running at State, nationally and internationally for the past 15 years," stated Deepali Phadnis. "It remains the longest-running and largest national platform exclusively for married women in India."

With a legacy of Celebration of "Beauty in Diversity" , Indian Woman's contribution in Social and Family values, achievements beyond beauty and offering a global platform to shine.

Mrs. India by Deepali Phadnis is more than just a pageant--it's a movement as at Mrs India We Don't look for Models we Make Role Models (c)

Who can Participate in Mrs India ?

Any married Woman including Widowed, separated , divorced from any age can apply for Mrs India in three Age Categories.

Mrs India - Up to 45 Years of Age

Classic Mrs India 45 years to 60 Years of Age

Super Classic Mrs India - Above 60 Years of Age

Mrs India Strongly believes that every Woman is Beautiful and Every Woman should feel beautiful about herself irrespective to her Size, Age, Colour, Weight or Height.

What Makes Mrs India Unique?

Mrs India by Deepali Phadnis is only Pageant that is based on theme and inspiration that upgrades itself every year and been hosted across Country at different places making it truly a National Pageant.

Mrs India Celebrates Beauty, Talent, Glamour and Culture through its various programs like Millet Mission, Sustainable Fashion, Diabetes Awareness, Tourism Queen, Food Connect and Holistic Healthy Living and Handlooms .

We take a pride that Mrs India started 15 Years back to break the Stereo types about beauty and successfully did that and made mark on global platform with exceptional presence on international platform that brought many accolades to India with Win of International Crowns every year.

Like every Year this Year Mrs India 2025 will be biggest Extravaganza of Beauty, Talent ,Glamour and Culture for every Indian Married Woman across globe where ladies will rediscover themselves and write new chapter of history ,realize their dreams and live life of Queen like a leader .

So, what are you waiting for?

Registrations are closing soon!

Step into the spotlight and register now at www.MrsIndia.Net - or regret missing your moment!

Follow us on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and inspiration:

https://www.youtube.com/@MrsIndiaOfficial

https://www.facebook.com/MrsIndiaOfficialPage/

https://www.instagram.com/mrsindiaregistered/

