MSN Laboratories Earns Great Place to Work® Certification: A Celebration of Its People

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: MSN Laboratories is delighted to announce its recognition as a Great Place to Work® by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute. This prestigious certification highlights the dedication, passion, and commitment of MSN's incredible team, which makes MSN Laboratories a truly outstanding place to work. MSN Laboratories believes that its people are its greatest asset. The company's employee-centric initiatives, including continuous learning opportunities and wellness programs, are designed to empower team members to thrive both professionally and personally. Dr M. S. N. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of MSN Laboratories, shared his thoughts on this achievement, stating, "This certification is dedicated to the amazing people who make up MSN Laboratories. It is their hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm that have created a workplace we can all be proud of. We are committed to continuing our journey of growth and excellence together."

"Our people-first culture promotes open communication, collaboration, and innovation. By providing a supportive and inclusive workplace, we enable our employees to bring their best selves to work every day, driving our shared success," mentioned Padmanabhan S, CHRO, MSN Laboratories.

About MSN Group:

MSN Group is one of the fastest-growing, research-based and fully integrated pharmaceutical companies based out of Hyderabad, India. It was founded in the year 2003 with a mission to make high-quality medicines affordable and accessible to the world. The organization presently has 25 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (Seventeen API and Eight finished dosage facilities) in India and USA. The Group has an integrated R & D center which facilitates both API and formulation research under one roof. With its core focus on speed and consistency in delivery, MSN is credited with 900+ national and international patents filed, 150+ ANDAs, and emerged as World no. 1 in active US DMF filings. The company, with a product portfolio of 450+ APIs and 350+ formulations spanning over 35 major therapies and has won the trust of more than 40 million patients in 100+ countries across the world. Please visit for more information www.msnlabs.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471589/MSN_GPW_Certification.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)