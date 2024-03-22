MU20 School of Opportunity brings the legacy of OxfordMUN to India

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: In a collaboration that is nothing short of monumental, the MU20 School of Opportunity, together with Oxford Global, proudly ushers the esteemed Oxford Model United Nations (MUN) onto Indian soil, heralding a historic movement. This partnership marks the beginning of a transformative chapter in the realm of international relations and diplomacy for high schoolers across the country, bringing a legacy that has graced the hallowed halls of Oxford University. Now, this debate makes its dramatic journey to India, setting the stage for an unparalleled educational experience.

Set against the scenic FLAME University campus, OxfordMUN India promises a fresh take on educational conferences. The campus, with its impressive architecture and green spaces, sets the stage for a journey of intellectual exploration. Here, participants will dive into deep discussions and teamwork, all in a setting that mirrors the world's rich variety and energy.

Scheduled from the 9th to the 11th of August 2024, the conference aims to cultivate a deeper understanding of international affairs, sharpen diplomatic acumen, and instill a sense of global citizenship among its delegates. Expected to draw an impressive array of students and educators, OxfordMUN India is set to be a pivotal event for personal and academic growth.

OxfordMUN's notable history speaks volumes, with its global presence already established through engaging thousands of students from over 40 nationalities in 21 conferences, under the guidance of more than 22 academic mentors across six countries. This rich legacy underscore its crucial role in nurturing the skills necessary for tomorrow's leaders in negotiation, problem-solving, and leadership. Adding to this enriching experience, participants will also gain the exclusive opportunity to attend a session led by Oxford experts, providing invaluable insights into the admissions process and strategies for securing a place at the world-renowned university. This added benefit not only enhances the educational value of the conference but also offers a direct pathway to understanding how to join the ranks of Oxford's esteemed alumni.

Beyond the formal proceedings, OxfordMUN India will feature a variety of special events, including the OxfordMUN Innovation Challenge, The Masquerade Ball, Global Village Gala, and the Oxford Power Drill. Each of these activities is designed to enrich the conference experience, blending intellectual challenge with cultural exchange, social interaction, and physical endurance tests.

As OxfordMUN makes its foray into India, it carries forward a legacy of educational innovation and leadership development. This initiative is more than a mere conference; it is a movement towards forging a generation of informed, compassionate, and skilled leaders. We extend an open invitation to all those interested in contributing to, participating in, or simply learning from this groundbreaking endeavor.

For those ready to be a part of this historic milestone, the time to act is now. Discover more about OxfordMUN in India and sign up to participate. Together, we have the opportunity to shape a brighter, more collaborative future through the art of diplomacy and constructive dialogue.

