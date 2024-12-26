Mumbai, 2025 is About to be Lit! Nando's is Coming in Hot

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Nando's, the globally loved, flame-grilled, PERi-PERi chicken restaurant is coming to Mumbai!

A South African brand known for its signature PERi-PERi flavours, is bringing its bold taste to the city. With plans for an ambitious expansion in Mumbai, Nando's is set to open 5 Casas (the name affectionately given to Nando's restaurants which means "home" in Portuguese) across the city, including at Terminal 2, Mumbai airport and at multiple major shopping malls. This, all off the back of a thriving business in Delhi and a hugely welcome reception to Nando's in the newly opened location in Hyderabad.

"It's a moment of great pride for us to launch Nando's into Mumbai, a city that thrives on bold flavours and who has been asking for it for some time now," said Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Nando's India. "PERi-PERi - made with African Bird's Eye Chilli - is the heart and soul of Nando's unique flavour, and the perfect match for spice-lovers in Mumbai. This is only the start of an exciting journey in this vibrant city, with many more locations to come!"

All Nando's bastings, marinades and sauces are made with fresh, real ingredients and have no artificial flavours or colourants. The chicken is flame-grilled because it just tastes better, and the range of PERi-PERi flavours allow guests to customize their meal to the heat level of their choosing.

"We're confident that Mumbai will love Nando's signature flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, burgers, veggie dishes, and more," said Karan Kapur, Executive Director for K Hospitality Corp, Nando's joint-venture partner in India. "But in true Nando's style, there is a lot more to it than just the chicken. Our vibrant Afro-Portuguese heritage comes alive in every aspect of the guest experience. From Southern African inspired restaurant design, decor and art, to curated Afro-Luso music, and everything in between."

Wondering what makes Nando's, Nando's?

PERi-PERi is the heart and soul of Nando's. Its story is their story!

Home-grown in the sun, soil and fire of Southern Africa. Mixed with lemon, fresh garlic and spices. It's this fiery fusion that'll keep you coming back for more.

Where friends, fire and flavour meet - visit nandosindia.com to find your nearest hotspot.

For more interesting Nando's stories - visit nandos.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)