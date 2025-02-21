"Music an integral part of education at Cambridge School", says Principal, Cambridge School Noida

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: At Cambridge School, Noida, the day begins with poems and nursery rhymes. As children become older, they are encouraged to experiment and try various genres, instruments, and vocal styles so they are able to find their best musical fit.

"One of our students from the 2018-2019 batch was notably shy and reserved during music class, avoiding playing any instruments. We encouraged him to try, even if it meant simply tapping on the classroom desk. When he finally gave it a try, his remarkable sense of beat and rhythm quickly became apparent. At our suggestion, he began formal training in percussion, and today he is a successful full-time percussionist", recalled Gunjan Jha, who has been teaching music at Cambridge School, Noida for more than two decades. The school has also been offering Sarangi and Pakhawaj classes to foster a love among students for the instruments.

Competitions galore

The Cambridge Schools organise competitions, such as musical composition and lyric writing. The intent of such events is to help students explore the various domains of music and realise that musical talent could take forms other than singing or playing an instrument.

Cambridge School, Noida also hosts an 'inter-school idol competition' every few years, to identify versatile young singers and give them a platform to demonstrate their talent. School has also organised musical evenings wherein students and teachers prepare and perform for a bigger audience.

Beyond school walls

At Cambridge School, Noida, the teaching and learning of music is not limited to students and teachers. Inviting renowned artists for Spic Macay presentations has been a regular feature. The school has invited Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Guru Swapna Sundari, Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Ustad Sujat Khan, Pt Bhajan Sopori, and many more artists at its campus for such events. It has also had a chance to host the popular Indian rock band, Indian Ocean.

Students of the Cambridge Schools participate in the production of our in-house musical videos that are periodically put on YouTube and other social media. This gives them an experience of voice and video recordings and professional studios. "We also try to have our students experience what music production and recording involve. Such exposure helps them introspect and know if they'd like to explore music professionally", added Jha.

Alumni stories

Given the dedicated focus of the Cambridge Schools on music education, many alumni have gone on to pursue music professionally. Madhavan Bhattacharya of the 2017-2018 batch at Cambridge School, Noida has been a bass guitarist with rock band, Parikrama. Sarthak Dutta and Akarsh Sahay of the class of 2012-2013, who studied engineering at university, came back to the institution to work as music teachers.

"Not everyone is someday going to be a musician but every child can learn to appreciate good music,or good art for that matter. Music provides joy and comfort, and is an antidote to the pressures of everyday life", said Jyoti Joshi, Head of Cambridge School, Noida.

Engaging with music is one of the most enriching pursuits one can take up. By integrating diverse musical experiences--from early exposure with poems and nursery rhymes to structured training, competitive platforms, and real-world production insights--the Cambridge Schools try to provide every student a deep, holistic understanding of music.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)