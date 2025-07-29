Mustela Brings Family Skincare Breakthrough into the Spotlight at Upcoming Event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: As part of its ongoing commitment to families and the planet, (Mustela), the iconic French skincare brand for the entire family, is proud to present its latest innovations and brand highlights at the upcoming parenting and wellness event. With a legacy rooted in dermatological science and a strong environmental conscience, Mustela is redefining how families approach skincare -- from newborns to parents.

Certified B Corp - A Purpose-Driven Skincare Brand

Mustela is "B Corp certified", a seal of trust that denotes compliance with the world's highest standards of social, environmental, and ethical accountability. This exclusive certification confirms Mustela's integrated business philosophy -- where people, planet, and purpose are as important as profit. From open-source sourcing to community support programs, Mustela's B Corp certification speaks to its commitment to nurturing families while safeguarding the planet they inherit.

Our Mission: Worry-Free Skincare for Every Parent

Parenting is riddled with challenges -- but skincare needn't be one of them. Mustela seeks to make things easier with dermatologist-tested products that work to calm everyday skin issues like nappy rashes, hard water impact, dry spots, redness, and sun sensitivity. Each formula is crafted to provide gentle, safe, and efficient care -- even on the most sensitive newborn skin.

Eco-Designed With Love for the Planet

Each step of Mustela's production process is infused with sustainability. The brand is proud to utilize:

-Recyclable bottles and less packaging waste

-Sustainable, FSC-certified cardboard printed using vegetable oil-based ink

-Lighter packaging without instruction leaflets, lowering paper consumption and carbon emissions

These environmentally mindful decisions are proof of Mustela's dedication to safeguarding generations to come by minimizing its footprint on the planet today.

Nature-Powered & Science-Backed

Every Mustela product is designed using natural-origin ingredients, a majority of which are plant-based and organic. With 59 publications and 14 patents behind them, Mustela's formulas have over 70 years of dermatological wisdom to back up their safety and effectiveness for every type of skin.

Tailored Skincare for Every Skin Type

Mustela knows that each baby is different -- and so is their skin. That's why the brand has a complete range specially developed for four skin types:

Normal Skin - simple day-to-day care

Dry Skin - moisturizing and nutrition

Very Sensitive Skin - fragrance-free, extremely gentle care

Atopic-Prone Skin - specifically developed to care for eczema-prone skin

Product Highlights of the Event

During the event, Mustela will present single solution Skin Care products, such as:

SPF Sun Lotion - safe, broad-spectrum sun protection for the entire family

2-in-1 Cleansing Gel - extremely gentle hair and body wash, also suitable for newborns

Stelatopia Range - comfort care for eczema and atopic skin

Gentle Shampoo - tear-free formula ideal for daily use

These products embody Mustela's commitment to blending science, nature, and care -- in service to the youngest, most sensitive among us.

For parents in search of reliable, environmentally friendly skincare, Mustela remains a brand of preference -- one that shields not only skin, but also the planet.

Additional information is available on [mustela.com] (https://www.mustela.com/en/baby-child/).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)