Muthoot FinCorp ONE Is Now All-In-One Financial Suite

New Delhi [India], October 23: Muthoot FinCorp ONE, the all-in-one digital platform from Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., is revolutionizing financial management by seamlessly integrating lending, investments, savings, insurance, and payments into its one customer-friendly platform.

Beyond traditional Gold Loans, Muthoot FinCorp ONE offers a diverse range of financial products including from its group companies. These include Vyapar Mitra Business Loans, Loan Against Property, Two-Wheeler Loans, Used Car Loans, and Housing Loans. For insurance needs, the platform provides Muthoot Dhan Suraksha, Motor Insurance, and Life Insurance.

In terms of investments and savings, customers can explore options like Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.'s Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as well as eSwarna Digital Gold, Swarnavarsham and Swethavarsham (gold and silver plans) offered by Muthoot Exim.

Additionally, Muthoot FinCorp ONE app offers convenient Forex and money transfer services, including Domestic and Indo-Nepal Money Transfers. Customers can also make payments for utility bills, EMIs, insurance premiums, and access Digital MSME (QR-based) lending solutions.

Since its launch in 2022, Muthoot FinCorp ONE has been working towards achieving Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.'s goal of creating a multi-service financial platform with a phygital approach. This innovative approach combines digital tools with physical branch access, offering customers seamless convenience and choice. Now customers can access a broad range of financial services both on the app as well as at any of the Muthoot FinCorp Ltd's 3700 branches approx. pan-India.

Chandan Khaitan, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp ONE says, "Our strategy with Muthoot FinCorp ONE has been to build a unified financial platform with a phygital approach that meets the diverse range of our customer needs."

"In the last six months, we have significantly expanded our product and service offerings, revamped the app, enhanced our security features and tied up with major partners to create a multi-service financial ecosystem with enhanced customer engagement," he added.

He also added, "The Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform now integrates a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, simplifying the journey for our users as they navigate various life stages."

Interestingly, Muthoot FinCorp ONE is also adopting AI-driven insights to personalize user experiences and enhance operational productivity. The company's in-house capabilities encompass an efficient technology team ensuring the platform remains at the cutting edge of fintech, while delivering efficiency and security at scale.

"Muthoot FinCorp ONE embodies our vision as a forward-thinking organization, dedicated to improving the life of a common man. With the addition of our latest offerings and phygital approach, we are steadily advancing towards ensuring that our customers enjoy a perfect blend of digital convenience along with the deep-seated trust synonymous with Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. through our 3700 branches approx pan-India." said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE is redefining financial convenience by combining a wide range of services into one easy-to-use platform. With its seamless mix of digital approach and in-person support through branches, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. is enhancing everyday financial management and reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.

About Muthoot FinCorp ONE

Muthoot FinCorp ONE is an all-in-one comprehensive financial app from Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), revolutionizing the way people manage their finances online. Across lending, investing, saving, or making payments, the platform makes it seamless and convenient for its customers to access the right products and services required through various life stages. Thereby building a holistic financial ecosystem using the latest digital products.

An SBU of Muthoot FinCorp Limited, Muthoot FinCorp ONE is backed by a legacy stretching back over 135 years, and the trust of more than 1 crore customers.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE continues to uphold the values of the parent, the Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) by providing its customers with easily accessible services, replete with unmistakable quality. The Muthoot Pappachan Group is among India's most reputed names in the financial services industry, with customers in diverse segments like Automotive industry, Financial Services, Hospitality, Alternate Energy, Real Estate, and Precious Metals.

About Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 137-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than two dozen products and services through its 3700+ branches including gold loans, loan against property, business loans, two-wheeler loans, affordable housing loans, used car loans and many more. The Company aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick and customized finance options to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its flagship company, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today has a workforce of over 40,000 employees, a vast network of more than 5,200 branches nationwide and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan as its brand ambassadors. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

