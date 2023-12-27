MYK LATICRETE Intensifies Campaign with MS Dhoni to Reinforce End-Consumer Involvement in Tile Installation

Sponsored Content

Dec 27 2023
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27: MYK LATICRETE, a distinguished name in the tile adhesive and tile grout industry, is set to further captivate audiences with their latest campaign, continuing their collaboration with cricket legend MS Dhoni. This campaign aims to deepen consumer engagement and firmly establish the brand's core message about the significance of active consumer involvement in the tile installation process.

The new campaign addresses a vital consumer behavior insight: while consumers spend considerable time and effort in selecting tiles, often collaboratively, they tend to overlook the crucial steps of installation, such as choosing the appropriate tile adhesive and tile grout, thus leading to issues related to longevity, stability & aesthetics of tiled surfaces.

"With our latest campaign, we aim to connect with end-consumer, with a message emphasizing that the consumer's role is crucial not only in selecting tiles but also in ensuring the right materials are used for their tile installation," said Murali Yadama, Managing Director at MYK LATICRETE.

The new campaign features two TV commercials with MS Dhoni, designed to resonate with the audiences and reinforce the importance of informed decision-making in every aspect of tile installation. This initiative underscores MYK LATICRETE's dedication to educating consumers and empowering them to make choices that ensure the longevity and aesthetic appeal of their tile work.

For additional information about MYK LATICRETE and their innovative products, please visit www.myklaticrete.com or contact 040-68173100. Alternatively, WhatsApp on +91 8977943751.

