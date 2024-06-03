N.S. Venkatesh to Spearhead Athachi Finserv

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: N.S. Venkatesh, the highly respected financial professional who headed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as its CEO from 2017 to 2023, besides holding top positions in prestigious banks and financial institutions, is now embarking on a new chapter in his illustrious career. He now takes charge as the Chairman of Athachi Finserv - a bespoke investment services organization that offers end-to-end long-term wealth creation solutions to discerning investors offering the entire spectrum of investment & saving products including Mutual Funds, Equities, and Debt-based instruments, besides tax and estate planning solutions.

Athachi Finserv is a part of Athachi Group, which has sustainability in its heart, and ethical values at its core. A second-generation organization committed to the cause of preserving, protecting, and nurturing nature, and bringing back ancient Indian wisdom to limelight, the conglomerate is passionately involved in nature-based Farm Produce, Ultra Luxury Skin & Personal Care, Premium Wellness Products, Investment Management, Financial Advisory, Renewable Energy etc.

In fact, joining Athachi Finserv is more of a homecoming of sorts for Venkatesh, who too originally hails from the region. But there is more to him joining the Athachi group as Venkatesh is particularly drawn to the organization's strong foundation in financial prudence, responsible investment practices, and great transparency in all their deals. Values that closely align with his own beliefs.

Leading the Charge

Venkatesh brings a great wealth of experience spanning over four decades to Athachi. During his successful tenure as the CEO of AMFI, he oversaw the remarkable growth of the Mutual Fund industry, with Assets Under Management (AUM) rising from INR 22 Lakh Crore to cross 50 Lakh Crore, while the SIPs jumped manifold - from INR 3,500 Crore to 18,000 Crore. The fact that these feats were achieved when two major disruptions of our times happened - Demonetization and Covid - says a lot about his leadership and vision.

He played a pivotal role in several impactful initiatives, including the widely acclaimed "Mutual Fund Sahi Hai" campaign, which effectively promoted financial literacy and empowered countless individuals to make informed investment decisions, leading to investor participation experiencing a significant rise.

Commitment to Ethical and Sustainable Practices

Beyond his impressive professional achievements, Mr. Venkatesh is known for his unwavering commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. This resonates deeply with Athachi Finserv's core values, as evidenced by their focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. In fact, he launched India's first green financing initiative (ECB) to fund assets in India from IDBI. He sees this shared commitment to responsible conduct as a cornerstone for building a future where financial success and sustainability go hand in hand.

Expansion, Impact, and Empowering Individuals

Venkatesh envisions Athachi Finserv expanding its footprint and becoming a prominent player not only regionally but also nationally, while contributing significantly to expansion of the investor universe. As someone who has pioneered the launch of Apps-based investment choices, and overseen the spread of many FinTech companies, he feels confident that technology will democratize saving systems and will improve investments.

Committed to his mission of promoting financial literacy and empowering individuals through responsible investment practices, he vows to continue his work of helping Indians take informed decision that will secure their financial future.

A Shared Journey of Success

Venkatesh expressed confidence in the existing team of Athachi Finserv, and their proven track record. Appreciating their attitude and values, he feels delighted to guide the team with the right strategies that will propel the organization to be among the leading financial service providers, not just in South, but the whole of India.

Website - https://www.athachifinserv.com/

