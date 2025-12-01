NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech's National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lords Mark Industries Limited, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a prestigious validation that places the company among India's most credible and quality-assured diagnostic providers. This distinction highlights the organization's high standards for testing accuracy, reporting excellence, and patient trust.

Building on this milestone, the company has unveiled a nationwide expansion blueprint to establish 200 laboratories and 2,000 collection centres within the next two years, positioning itself to become one of the top five organised pathology players in the country. The existing network of 12 advanced laboratories and 68 collection centres forms the backbone of this scale-up, supported by strong instrumentation expertise and seamless integration of routine pathology and genomic screening under one ecosystem.

A key innovation driving differentiation is the company's customised Organ Health Score, an intelligent health evaluation model that provides personalised direction for early detection and preventive action marking a shift from episodic diagnosis to continuous, proactive health management.

Speaking on the accreditation and strategic vision, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO, Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd., said: "NABL accreditation is a defining achievement for us, symbolising our steadfast commitment to precision, quality, and trust. It strengthens our mission to make advanced diagnostics and genomic intelligence the foundation of preventive healthcare in India. Our focus is not merely on expanding infrastructure, but on reshaping access, enabling early intervention, and empowering individuals with personalised health insights. The future of diagnostics truly begins here at Lords Mark Microbiotech."

With quality validation at its core and a purpose-driven expansion strategy, Lords Mark Microbiotech is poised to accelerate India's transition toward a more accessible, technology-enabled, preventive healthcare ecosystem, where disease prevention becomes the norm, not the exception.

