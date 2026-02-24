Nakli Yash Mehta Announces International Festival Recognition and Appointment as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Gujarat-born filmmaker Nakli Yash Mehta has announced a series of professional milestones, including international film festival recognition and his appointment as Creative Head at Cinemaan Production, marking a significant development in his growing career across film and advertising.

A graduate of Whistling Woods International, Mehta has built a diverse body of work spanning short films, documentaries, digital content, and advertising campaigns. His early projects gained visibility on the global festival circuit, positioning him among emerging Indian filmmakers exploring cross-border storytelling platforms.

His short drama Faisle (2019) was selected at the First-Time Filmmaker Sessions in Los Angeles and the Lift-Off Sessions in London. Another short film, OUIJA (2019), was officially selected at the WOW Film Festival in Tunisia (2020). Additionally, Decisions (2019) was showcased at the First-Time Filmmaker Sessions hosted at Pinewood Studios, England.

Other notable works include Marham (2021), a 23-minute short drama; Eye on the Train (2020), a documentary short exploring women's experiences in rail travel; and the thriller Saarukh (2019). His portfolio also extends to digital content and music videos, reflecting a multi-format storytelling approach.

Beyond independent cinema, Mehta has contributed to advertising campaigns for major brands including Dettol Black, Mia by Tanishq, Reliance Digital, AstroTalk, Carsales, Vivo, and Flipkart Lifestyle. His work in advertising has focused on delivering concise, emotionally resonant narratives aligned with brand strategy and audience engagement.

In a new professional development, Mehta will join Cinemaan Production as Creative Head. In this role, he is expected to oversee narrative development and conceptual execution for upcoming projects. He will collaborate with Thrrayog and Divya Jain on forthcoming productions currently under development.

Speaking about the appointment, sources close to the development indicate that the move aligns with Cinemaan Production's expansion into structured, digitally adaptable storytelling formats.

Originally from Gujarat and currently based in Mumbai, Mehta has also expressed continued interest in contributing to Gujarati regional cinema alongside mainstream and digital projects.

With a combination of festival recognition, commercial campaign experience, and now creative leadership responsibilities, Nakli Yash Mehta's professional trajectory reflects the evolving landscape of India's film and advertising industries.

