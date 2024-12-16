NASDAQ-Listed LYTUS Appoints Visionary Leader Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam as COO (Lytus Healthcare) and Group CTO (Lytus Technologies)

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ: LYT), a forward-thinking platform services entity renowned for its innovation-driven business model, today announced the appointment of Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam as Chief Operating Officer (Lytus Healthcare) and Group Chief Technology Officer (Lytus Technologies). In these pivotal roles, Sai will lead the operational and technological transformation at Lytus, positioning the company to set new benchmarks in healthcare and technology.

Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam has an exceptional track record of transforming industries through visionary leadership. He has orchestrated the seamless integration of complex, siloed enterprise systems, driving unprecedented operational efficiency, innovation, and growth. As a pioneer in AI/ML-driven platforms, he revolutionized customer engagement with cutting-edge solutions that redefined industry standards. His leadership in public policy earned global accolades, including recognition at the United Nations, while his groundbreaking healthcare initiatives at Apollo Hospitals transformed patient care and loyalty. His collaboration with the World Bank secured substantial funding for governance reforms, showcasing his unmatched ability to drive large-scale, cross-sector impact.

Strategic Vision for Lytus Healthcare and Technology

As COO of Lytus Health Care, Sai Guna will spearhead the operational and strategic growth of the healthcare vertical, ensuring it aligns with Lytus' mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery. Simultaneously, as Group CTO, he will drive technological innovation, foster collaboration, and unify enterprise systems to enhance the impact of Lytus' offerings.

Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies, commented: "We are excited to welcome Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam to our leadership team. His exceptional ability to drive operational synergies and technological advancements will be instrumental as we continue to expand our healthcare and technology offerings. Sai's proven track record of driving growth and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will set new industry standards."

Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam expressed his enthusiasm: "I am deeply honoured to join Lytus Technologies at this transformative stage. With my experience in unifying enterprise systems and driving product and technological excellence, I look forward to contributing to Lytus' mission of revolutionizing healthcare delivery and amplifying the company's technological capabilities. Together, we will set new benchmarks for innovation, synergy, and impact."

About Lytus

Lytus Technologies Holdings is a NASDAQ-listed platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, healthtech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries.

