Nasuni Scales Hyderabad R & D to Strengthen its Enterprise File Data Platform for Teams and AI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24: Nasuni, the enterprise file data foundation for teams and the AI that supports them, today announced the expansion of its Hyderabad Research & Development Center to accelerate innovation across unified file data management, protection, and activation.

The Hyderabad Center was formally inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, in the presence of Sam King, Chief Executive Officer of Nasuni. The inauguration highlights Telangana's continued emergence as a leading technology and innovation hub and reinforces Nasuni's long-term commitment to expanding advanced engineering and AI-focused capabilities in India.

Working in close coordination with teams in the United States and Ireland, the expansion of the Hyderabad Center contributes directly to advancing Nasuni's platform evolution, file data indexing and AI integration, and resilient infrastructure design. This integration strengthens Nasuni's ability to deliver scalable, secure, and well-governed file data services that support enterprise modernization initiatives worldwide. The Hyderabad Center is established in partnership with Summit Consulting and ANSR, recognized leaders in building and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The collaboration brings structured capability design, talent strategy, and operational scaling expertise to Nasuni's Hyderabad expansion.

"Hyderabad has steadily evolved into a location where global companies anchor core product engineering, not peripheral support functions," said Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, "Nasuni's decision to deepen its R & D presence here reflects confidence in the state's ability to support advanced data infrastructure and enterprise technology development."

Across industries, critical operational data lives in files, engineering drawings, CAD models, financial documents, media assets, compliance records, and project documentation. As enterprises deploy AI agents to retrieve, analyze, and generate file content, interaction with production file systems is accelerating. But AI requires more than raw access. It depends on unified, permission-aware, context-rich file data.

"Enterprise AI is not limited by models. It is limited by file data readiness," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer of Nasuni. "Organizations cannot scale AI on fragmented file infrastructure. Our expansion in Hyderabad strengthens the engineering backbone behind our unified file data platform and accelerates our ability to deliver secure, resilient, and analytics-ready file data services to enterprises worldwide."

Building AI-Ready File Infrastructure in Hyderabad

Teams in the Hyderabad R & D Center contribute directly to the evolution of the Nasuni File Data Platform. The expanded teams will focus on:

- Semantic indexing and contextual modeling of file data

- Version lineage tracking and metadata intelligence

- Predictive analytics and AI-driven operations

- Zero trust-aligned access enforcement

- Cyber resilience and advanced Ransomware detection

"AI initiatives depend on access to trusted, well-governed file data," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "Our roadmap is centered on extending the value of Nasuni's unique architecture to activate enterprise unstructured data for teams and the AI that empowers them. The Hyderabad engineering teams are contributing directly to critical investments focused on surfacing the operational context captured in enterprise file data, and enabling secure, cost-effective access to that data for our customers and their AI initiatives."

Nasuni's patented File Data Platform is built on a scalable, reliable, and secure foundation that fuses cloud object storage and enterprise file services, enabling unlimited scale while preserving immutable file system versions. This enables rapid recovery while maintaining complete historical context--providing a secure, governed foundation for both human teams and the evolving world of agentic AI.

"Hyderabad gives us access to one of the strongest and deepest technology talent ecosystems globally," said Peddareddappa G (GPR), Senior Director and India Site Leader at Nasuni. "Our teams here are deeply integrated into Core Platform development. The collaboration across the U.S., Ireland, and India allows us to innovate continuously and respond quickly to evolving enterprise requirements."

Supporting Enterprise Scale Globally

Nasuni supports more than 800 enterprise customers across over 70 countries and manages billions of files across thousands of locations worldwide. The Nasuni File Data Platform integrates storage, backup, disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and analytics through a single hybrid cloud solution with centralized management.

With unstructured data volumes continuing to grow across industries including manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, media, energy, and the public sector, the Hyderabad Center strengthens Nasuni's global engineering capacity to support enterprise modernization initiatives worldwide.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness. Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions. Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

