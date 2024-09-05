National Space Day 2024: A Stellar Success at Alliance University

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Alliance University proudly hosted the National Space Day: 'Cosmic Quest 2024,' an event that brought together over 1,800 students and 60 educators from more than 50 schools across Karnataka. This year's event, themed 'Cosmic Quest,' was dedicated to exploring the marvels of space science and fostering innovation among the next generation. It provided a premier platform for young minds to engage in space-related activities, competitions, and insightful sessions with distinguished industry experts. Students took part in a diverse array of workshops and competitions designed to ignite their creativity and enhance their understanding of space exploration. A notable highlight was the participation of approximately 1,000 students across nine distinct categories, including space quizzes, model rocketry, art contests, and innovative design challenges. These competitions not only encouraged students to push the boundaries of conventional science but also showcased their exceptional talent. Winners were awarded cash prizes totaling Rs1.6 lakhs, in recognition of their dedication, skill, and ingenuity.

The event was further distinguished by the presence of two eminent guests. Pallavi Mohapatra, a retired helicopter pilot from the Indian Air Force, shared her inspiring experiences, deeply resonating with the students. Dr Murthy Remilla, Head of the Human Spaceflight Group at ISRO, offered valuable insights into India's ambitious space exploration initiatives and the significant role of Mission Gaganyaan. Their contributions greatly enriched the event, leaving a profound impact on all attendees.

National Space Day 2024 also celebrated India's historic achievement as the fourth country to land on the moon. The event commemorated this milestone by encouraging students to critically contemplate the future of space exploration and India's evolving role within it. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as students engaged in discussions and hands-on activities that stimulated their curiosity and passion for learning.

Through initiatives like these, Alliance University remains committed to inspiring students to pursue careers in science, technology, and space exploration, thereby contributing to the advancement of space science in India and beyond.

ABOUT ALLIANCE UNIVERSITY

Established in 2010, Alliance University stands as South India's pioneering private institution, nestled in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university is committed to fostering a community of lifelong learners and shaping global citizens.

In 2010, Alliance University became South India's first private university by Act No. 34. Subsequently, in 2012, the institution established the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law. Notably, in 2014, the university conferred Honorary Doctorates to Nobel Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi and Padma Bhushan Smt. Rajashree Birla. In 2016, Alliance University hosted its inaugural international alumni reunion in Dubai.

The accolades received over the years include the 2013 Excellence in Education Award for the Most Innovative University by The Economic Times and the 2015 Best Private University of the Year by ASSOCHAM. In 2020, the university secured a notable 39th rank among management institutions in the NIRF Rankings. Recent achievements from 2022 to 2023 include being ranked 238 in Southern Asia and 751-800 in QS Asia University Rankings. Alliance University also secured the 25th position in the Law category and the 87th position in the Management category in the NIRF Rankings.

Additionally, the university debuted TEDxAllianceUniversity, achieved a DIAMOND rating by QS I. GAUGE, hosted the inaugural Alliance ONE festival, and received the Times Business Awards 2023 for Excellence in Placement & Corporate Mentorship.

With 11+ Schools and Departments across 4 Faculty Groups, 300+ World-Class Faculty, and 570+ Recruiting Partners for 2023, Alliance University remains a dynamic hub for academic excellence. The institution is a founding member of PACT 2030 - an SDG initiative by QS India, offering 31+ Undergraduate Programs, 9+ Postgraduate Programs, and 7+ Doctoral Programs. The university emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities to provide a holistic educational experience.

The mission of Alliance University is to provide a dynamic, high-quality setting for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration and knowledge dissemination to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. The university's clarion call is "A World of Opportunities," reflecting its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in both academic pursuits and personal growth.

