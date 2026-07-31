Nature Conference on Infectious Diseases to convene global experts at MAHE, Manipal

VMPL

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's premier institutions of higher learning, will host leading international experts at the upcoming Nature Conference on Meeting the Challenge of Infectious Diseases in a Changing World to be held on its Manipal campus from October 14-16, 2026. The conference brings a global scientific dialogue on infectious diseases to India at a critical time, as the country continues to play a central role in the world's fight against emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and pandemic preparedness.

Organised in partnership with Nature Medicine, Nature Microbiology, Nature Health, Nature Communications, and MAHE, the three-day conference will bring together researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore advances in surveillance, diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccination strategies. With India among the countries most affected by the global burden of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance, the conference offers a timely platform for Indian scientists, public health practitioners, and students to engage directly with the world's foremost researchers in the field, and to showcase India's growing contributions to global health science.

As the world grapples with emerging pathogens, climate change, and the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, the conference aims to catalyse interdisciplinary dialogue and accelerate scientific solutions for global health resilience, with a strong focus on equitable access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, including India.

Sonja Schmid, Senior Editor, Nature Communications said "Infectious diseases remain a major global health challenge, shaped by factors ranging from climate change to antimicrobial resistance. This conference brings together leading experts from across disciplines to explore innovative solutions and help shape the future of infectious disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

Lorenzo Righetto, Senior Editor, Nature Health added "I am excited to join this Nature conference as there is a pressing need for innovative and actionable ideas to tackle pandemic-level threats from existing and new pathogens. We hope that this event can put these topics at the top of the public health policy agenda and spark debate on available and potential solutions".

Dr. Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, added "The challenges of infectious disease from emerging pathogens to antimicrobial resistance demand solutions that are as interdisciplinary and inclusive. At MAHE, we believe that meaningful progress in global health must include equitable access for low- and middle-income countries. This conference is an opportunity to bring that principle to the centre of the conversation. We are honoured to bring this dialogue to our campus, and we hope it will spark collaborations that outlast the three days we spend together strengthening not just India's scientific capacity, but the world's collective ability to respond to the next public health challenge."

Call for Abstracts Now Open

Researchers across India and abroad are invited to submit abstracts, with early bird submissions now open. Selected high-quality abstracts will be featured in the conference programme, with four outstanding submissions chosen for short talks, offering a global platform for emerging research and a valuable opportunity for early-career Indian scientists and students to gain international visibility. Abstract submissions are now open through the conference submission portal: https://submissions.conferences.nature.com/core/login

Programme Highlights

The three-day conference will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables, and poster sessions covering key themes, including:

* Disease surveillance, modeling, and forecasting

* Antimicrobial resistance and drug development

* Challenges in diagnostics and screening

* Disease prevention strategies

* The future of vaccination and disease eradication

* Climate change and One Health approaches

* Pandemic preparedness and response

The programme features an impressive line-up of globally renowned speakers, including Alessandro Vespignani (Northeastern University, USA), Elaine Nsoesie (Boston University, USA), Lauren Gardner (Johns Hopkins University, USA), Madhukar Pai (McGill University, Canada), Shabir A. Madhi (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), and Marion Koopmans (Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands), among others, bringing world-class expertise directly to an Indian audience.

In addition to keynote sessions and thematic discussions, the conference will feature dedicated poster sessions, networking opportunities, and roundtable discussions aimed at fostering collaboration across disciplines and geographies. Participants will engage in critical conversations around strengthening global preparedness for future pandemics, advancing equitable access to diagnostics and vaccines, and addressing the intersection of climate change and infectious diseases - issues of direct relevance to India's public health priorities.

There will also be Meet the Editors sessions, available exclusively to registered event attendees, which will help researchers gain valuable insights into the publishing process during an exclusive 15-minute consultation with a Nature editor. An advanced sign-up will be required for this session as appointment availability is limited.

The Nature Conference at MAHE, Manipal, offers a unique opportunity for India's scientific and medical community to engage with leading voices in infectious disease research and help shape the future of global health. Researchers, practitioners, students, and stakeholders across India are encouraged to submit their abstracts and register early to be part of this important scientific dialogue.

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About MAHE

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is a deemed-to-be university founded in 1953 and headquartered in Manipal, Karnataka. Recognised by the Government of India as an Institution of Eminence, MAHE is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with the highest A++ grade. The university ranks 3rd in the university category and 14th overall in the NIRF 2025 rankings, with a 19th-place ranking for research, and features among the top 100 universities globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026.

MAHE offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across medicine, engineering, management, allied health sciences, and the humanities, through constituent institutions including Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT). With a strong focus on interdisciplinary research and global collaboration, MAHE continues to expand its footprint in health sciences, technology, and public health research, partnering with leading international universities and research organisations to address pressing global challenges.

For Media Enquiries, Please Contact:

Nidhi Gulati

Country Communications Director, Springer Nature India

Email: nidhi.gulati@springernature.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)