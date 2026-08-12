Nayanthara Embraces Understated Luxury in Tamannah Fine Jewellery

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Nayanthara was recently spotted wearing Tamannah Fine Jewellery, bringing together sculptural forms, warm gold and diamond brilliance in an effortlessly refined look. The actor paired the jewellery with an exclusive Patek Philippe Nautilus, creating a striking balance between statement luxury and understated elegance.

At the centre of the look was the Rondelle Baguette Necklace, crafted in 18K yellow gold and set with 665 baguette natural diamonds. Its clean, structured silhouette lent a distinctive edge to the ensemble, while the intricate diamond setting added a refined touch of brilliance.

She paired the necklace with the Orb Bracelet, featuring 361 round natural diamonds set in 18K yellow gold, layered with the Slim Orb Bracelet, crafted in 14K yellow gold and set with 352 round natural diamonds across half the bracelet. Completing the look was the Gold Grooved Band, crafted in 18K yellow gold and set with 32 natural diamonds, adding a subtle yet polished finishing detail.

The combination brought together the distinct character of each piece while maintaining a sense of ease. From the geometric precision of the necklace to the fluidity of the bracelets and the sleek finish of the band, the jewellery came together as a considered expression of contemporary luxury.

Nayanthara's styling captured a modern approach to fine jewellery, one that feels elevated and distinctive, yet effortlessly wearable, with each piece adding its own refined expression to the overall look.

Tamannaah Bhatia launched her fine jewellery brand earlier this year, bringing a contemporary perspective to the category. Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is rooted in the idea of versatility, with pieces designed to move easily between casual and glamorous, and work across different facets of everyday dressing.

The collection brings together modern silhouettes and elevated essentials, with jewellery that can be styled individually or layered together. Designed with ease in mind, the pieces transition seamlessly from daytime to evening, making fine jewellery feel relevant beyond traditional occasions.

Website: https://int.tamannaah.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamannaahfinejewellery/

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