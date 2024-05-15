NCE Hosts 7th Business Meet at Delhi, Uniting Entrepreneurs out of Navodaya Alumni Groups

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: NCE, a non-profit organization founded by alumni of Navodaya Vidyalaya, proudly organised its 7th business meet at Radisson Blu Delhi.

With a mission to bring all Navodaya alumni entrepreneurs together, NCE aims to foster a robust business network and cultivate the spirit of entrepreneurship among young students and building entrepreneurs.

Navodaya Vidyalaya boasts 661 Schools in 638 districts of India, producing an average of 5500 Students annually. Established over five decades ago, Navodaya stands as the largest alumni group globally, making NCE's endeavor even more significant.

The core philosophy of NCE revolves around business for everyone, with Quality Assurance, Trust Alliance, and Timely delivery of superior products & Services. The organization believes in pass the balloon theory, emphasizing mutual support and collaboration among members to pass relevant business to each other.

In his address to all present entrepreneurs, Vivek Tiwari (Satya Capital Limited) highlighted that Navodaya is a place to provide free education opportunities to rural India, having its 80% intake from rural and only 20% from urban cities. It indicates every Pass out of Navodaya is either from middle class, lower middle class or may be from an underprivileged family. The upbringings, education system and exposure in Navodaya makes them mature at early age of 10-12 year, when they enters in class VI.

Each Navodayan learns to take own decisions right from early age and then owe the result of it. Hence fostering the enterprising mind set right from beginning. Need is to guide them after getting Pass out. It shall channelize the energy towards upliftment of country as whole. He said if we need to really want to be developed nation, we need to focus on problems of rural area and provide solution to that. As his own mantra of success he suggested to pave own Path, that's solving problem at large scale in unique way. He ended up saying that it's better to be a "King of hell than peon of heaven". Adding to it further Bhupendra Kumar highlighted how Aeifoira is solving problem of workplaces by designing green and breathable spaces, and how NCE is there to hold hand of every budding entrepreneurs growing on roots of Navodaya.

The recent business meet witnessed the participation of over 30 esteemed entrepreneurs, including Vivek Tiwari, Bhupendra Kumar [Aeiforia Group], Naresh Sharma and Brajendra Shukla [Emerging Holiday & Travel Solutions Pvt. Ltd.], Mithun and Avnish Kumar Ravi [illusion House], Upendra Kumar Goswami [STEAM Education], Bijender Rathore [Dishani Paradise], Ranjit Kumar [Garments], Abhishek [Print Shop], Amrendra Kumar Singh - [Avita Lab Pvt. Ltd.], Neetu veerbhan - [Purica farms and Nitu wears], Subhash Chandra - [Shubh power solutions], Manish Kumar - [Millennium Aviation Academy], Dayanand Yadav - [CA Firm -Tax Litigation], Sonu Singh [Hotelier- The Nilsa], Rakesh Kumar [CS], Prateek Dubey [Techonika], Gauri Shankar [Lakshita Sales and Services Pvt. Ltd.], Nivedita Kumari [Beyond EQ], Santosh Kr Bharti [Special Need child], Anamika Gautam [Anamikanchal Collections], Shivendu [Truecost Digital Marketing Agency], Ashok Dongari [Ojas Innovative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.], Ashish Kumar Rai [Finance], Santosh Kr Mehto [RS Packaging], Om veer Singh [Impression machinery India Pvt. Ltd.], Suparna Tripathi [SR Print Solution] and Ashok Singh [Bodmass consultant].

NCE remains committed to its mission of empowering Navodaya alumni entrepreneurs, providing mentorship, seed funding, legal support, and other resources necessary for their success. The organization aims to create a strong sense of belonging and collaboration among members, driving collective growth and prosperity.

