Neha Dhupia Launches myTrident's Super Luxury Collection Under Brand Name LUXEHOME From The House of myTrident

New Delhi [India], February 15: The launch took centre stage at myTrident's stunning "SAMAY - Through the Ages" showcase at Bharat Tex 2025, a captivating exploration of home decor's evolution over time.

Designed for the new Indian consumer, the LUXEHOME collection is a symphony of timeless design, sustainability, and indulgent comfort. Every piece is crafted to elevate everyday living into an extraordinary experience. Featuring 600 TC 100% Cotton bedsheets, the 500 TC Egyptian Cotton Lyocell, the 300 TC Cotton Bamboo bedsheets, the Cotton Bamboo 600 GSM and the Turkish 800 GSM towels that provide spa-like indulgence. Each piece redefines home luxury, setting new standards for sophistication and sustainability.

Celebrating this milestone, Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, myTrident, shared, "Luxury is not just about aesthetics--it's about how it feels, breathes, and transforms a space. With LUXEHOME, we have curated an experience that combines age-old craftsmanship with cutting-edge sustainability. Our focus is on building the best in the world and bringing it to India at an affordable price."

Adding to the excitement, Neha Dhupia, who unveiled the collection, said: "My home is adorned with myTrident and LUXEHOME products and every time I look at the pieces I have collected, it brings a smile to my face as the quality, craftsmanship is unmatched. I'm honoured to be a part of this journey."

Alongside the luxury launch, myTrident's "SAMAY - Through the Ages" showcase took audiences on an artistic journey through time, from historic artisanry to futuristic innovations. Standout collections journeyed through the Puratan Yug, Veer Yug, Poorv Aaduhnik Yug, and Unnati Yug. This journey culminated in the grand unveiling of the Spring Summer '25 collection, a celebration of contemporary design that harmonizes heritage, artistry, and innovation.

Among the standout collections is the Prakriti collection, deeply inspired by Ayurvedic principles. It offers designs that harmonize the mind, body, and spirit by aligning with the doshas for a nurturing sleep experience. The Classic - Threads of India is a fresh take on the existing Sanskriti collection, featuring beautiful new Ajarak and Phulkari designs that are exuberant and crafted with a higher thread count. This collection pays homage to India's cultural legacy, blending traditional artistry with everyday functionality. Following the massive success of the Shivan and Narresh collection, the duo unites with myTrident to bring the Spring-Summer 2025 colours and palette to your doorstep. The Nectarsoft Italian Retreat collection draws inspiration from the elegance of Italy, with baroque patterns and Tuscan palettes that bring Venetian sophistication to modern bedrooms. The Home Essential - Vasant Collection, the brightest of them all, captures the vibrant essence of spring and festivals across India, weaving intricate patterns that evoke ancient harvest tales and the warmth of togetherness.

With this grand unveiling at Bharat Tex 2025, myTrident continues to lead the way in luxury, sustainability, and innovation. As the brand steps into the high-end segment with LUXEHOME, it cements its place as a global pioneer, redefining luxury living for the modern world.

myTrident is Trident Group's flagship brand specializing in luxurious & premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments across luxury, premium to everyday. From designs, innovation and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. With a sharp focus on customer demands, myTrident offers a range of exquisite products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes and much more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail, to offer customers an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. myTrident products can be found across all leading hotels of the country. The brand also offers an easy online shopping experience at www.mytrident.com.

