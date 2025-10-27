Nemetschek Group Launches International Office Interiors Competition in Collaboration with Archdais

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 27: Nemetschek Group, a global leader in digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC/O) industry, has announced the launch of its International Office Interiors Competition in partnership with Archdais. The design challenge, which is currently underway, invites architects, designers, students, and professionals worldwide to reimagine the new India office of Nemetschek Group--not just as a workplace, but as a creative hub for those who build the tools that shape the future of design.

Running from August 12 to November 15, 2025, the competition has already attracted strong participation from creative minds across geographies. With a total prize pool of INR 7,50,000 and opportunities for publication and recognition, the contest celebrates vision, innovation, and human-centric design.

The challenge asks participants to design a workspace that supports clarity, flexibility, empathy, and collaboration--reflecting the ethos of Nemetschek's global brands, including Vectorworks. The new office is envisioned as a space that fosters creativity, deep focus, and seamless teamwork, while embodying sustainability and innovation.

Speaking on the initiative, Sunil Pandita, Chief Division Officer, Nemetschek Group stated that "At Nemetschek Group, we believe that the spaces we inhabit shape the way we think, innovate, and collaborate. Our vision for the new India office goes far beyond functionality--it's about crafting an environment that actively inspires and empowers everyone who walks through its doors."

The competition is open to both students and professionals from around the world, with submissions accepted until 15 November 2025. Winners will be announced on 31 January 2026, with top entries receiving cash prizes, Vectorworks licenses, Apple Mac Mini devices, and publication opportunities.

Participants registering through Nemetschek Group's communication platforms can use the promo code NEM300 during registration to avail exclusive benefits and enable tracking of engagement driven through this initiative.

For details, registration, and participation, visit: https://archdais.com/competition/the-nemetschek-group-india-office

About Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using the customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs over 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group has been certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

www.nemetschek.com

