NetCom+ to Spotlight Innovation as Associate Partner at Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: NetCom+, an AI-native digital learning and skilling platform under Sarder Inc., announces its participation in the Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025, scheduled to take place on 19th September 2025 at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru. Hosted as an in-person gathering, the Conclave is set to bring together policymakers, academia, industry leaders, and innovators under the theme "Digital India Rising: Transforming Education, Skilling & Employability."

The AI-native digital learning and skilling platform offers end-to-end solutions for learners, educators, and institutions. NetCom+ offerings include personalized AI-driven learning pathways, digital assessments, skill-mapping tools, and large-scale employability programs designed to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. By leveraging advanced analytics, adaptive learning models, and industry-aligned curriculum, NetCom+ empowers students to acquire in-demand skills, enables educators to enhance teaching effectiveness, and supports corporates in building a future-ready workforce.

Abdul Ahad, General Manager - Global Expansion at NetCom+, will share his perspectives in a keynote session, focusing on how artificial intelligence and digital platforms can transform skill-building and employability in India.

Speaking ahead of the Conclave, Abdul Ahad, General Manager - Global Expansion at NetCom+, said, "Digital Bharat is more than a vision--it is a movement that redefines how India learns, adapts, and grows. At NetCom+, our mission is to bridge the gap between education and employability by bringing scalable, technology-driven solutions that empower learners and institutions alike. The Conclave will be an important platform to showcase how innovation, when combined with the right partnerships, can build a future-ready workforce for India and beyond."

The Conclave will be graced by Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, as the Chief Guest. It will also see the participation of leading institutions and organizations, with support from partners including NetCom+ (Associate Partner) Samsung (Interactive Display Partner), Meritto (Trusted AI Enrollment Technology Partner), Crestron and Godrej Interior (Sustainable AV Partners), MasterSoft Acceleration Education (EdTech Partner), SkillSoft and Infinipoint Technologies (Skilling Partners), and RiverStone School (School Partner).

Targeting students, educators, and corporates, the Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025 will provide actionable insights into how AI and digital platforms can enhance skills, improve employability, and strengthen India's knowledge economy.

Notably, the event will feature six panel discussions, two roundtables, and over 50 speakers, attracting participation from more than 150 higher education institutions, 100 schools, 20 EdTech companies, and government dignitaries.

NetCom+'s presence underscores its commitment to driving AI-enabled skill transformation for students, educators, and corporates, partnering with government and academia to align education with employability outcomes, and showcasing innovative digital-first models for large-scale skilling.

Launched in 2025 by Sarder Inc., NetCom+ is an AI-native eLearning platform with the mission to democratize AI and technology skills for over a billion learners worldwide. It provides a self-paced, mobile-ready learning ecosystem, powered by an interactive AI tutor and enriched with videos, podcasts, eBooks, and certification-aligned learning paths.

Specializing in Microsoft technologies, AI Certs™ certifications, and soft skills, NetCom+ partners with enterprises, SMBs, and global organizations to prepare their workforce for the AI-driven economy. Today, with a team of over 1,000 professionals and clients across 100+ technology-first organizations, NetCom+ continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its vision: making future-ready education accessible, affordable, and impactful.

Today, NetCom+ serves more than 100 developer-first and technology-led clients worldwide, including SMBs, enterprises, and global organizations. With a team of over one thousand employees, the company continues to expand its global footprint while keeping learner success at its core. Looking ahead, NetCom+ is strengthening partnerships with leading technology providers, expanding its certification portfolio, and bringing affordable, impactful education to underserved markets.

