VMPL

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], November 21: In a remarkable display of creativity and ambition, Talented Ritu Insan has set two new national records in the fashion design industry. The organization brought together 3,478 attendees and 848 runway participants, showcasing the growing influence of Indian fashion beyond metro cities.

Empowering Fashion Dreams

From humble beginnings in a small 10x12 store to 17 offline centers across 40+ cities in India, Talented Ritu Insan's journey is a testament to the power of dedication. The organization's founder, Mr. Ravinder Siwach, emphasizes that their mission goes beyond education, focusing on empowering individuals from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to start their own businesses.

Breaking Stereotypes

The record-setting show featured a diverse range of models, breaking old stereotypes about who can be part of the fashion world. The precision and discipline displayed by the 848 models on the runway were a highlight of the evening. This event proved that fashion is no longer limited or exclusive, but a pathway for confidence, creativity, and career growth.

Inspiring a New Generation

She is growing achievements have set a new benchmark in the fashion design industry, inspiring thousands of young people across smaller cities. The organization's grooming sessions and training workshops across India provide a platform for talent to shine.

Creating Real Change

As Mr. Ravinder Siwach aptly puts it, "This event and these records show how we are creating real change for women and men from tier-2 and tier-3 cities." With a vision to spread fashion opportunities beyond metro boundaries, Talented Ritu Insan is redefining the industry.

For more information, visit TalentRituInsan.com or join their courses by checking out their Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)