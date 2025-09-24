New Study Suggests Substituting Common Fruits with Berries, Including Blueberries, May Lower Cardiovascular Disease Risk

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: A new modeling study published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Medicine suggests that replacing one daily serving of commonly consumed fruit (such as apples, bananas, grapes, or melons) with a serving of berries -- including blueberries -- can significantly improve nutrient intake linked to cardiovascular health.

The research analyzed the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Healthy U.S.-Style Eating Patterns and modeled the effects of including more berries. Results revealed that even a modest change -- swapping just one serving of common fruit for berries -- increased intake of anthocyanins, vitamin C, and dietary fiber, all of which are associated with reducing cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

Key Findings from the Study

-Anthocyanins: Replacing one serving of common fruit with berries boosted anthocyanin intake by 93.8%. Anthocyanins are natural plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties linked to improved heart health and vascular function.

-Vitamin C: Intake rose by up to 16%, strengthening immune function and providing further protection against oxidative stress.

-Fiber: Total dietary fiber increased by 5.1%, and soluble fiber by 10.2%, both of which help maintain healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

-Lower Sugars: The substitution slightly reduced total sugars and carbohydrates, without increasing overall calories.

Why This Matters for India

India is facing a rapid rise in lifestyle-related diseases, with cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of mortality. Poor dietary habits, including low fruit and fiber intake, contribute significantly to this burden. Incorporating blueberries into daily diets can be a simple, tasty, and effective step toward a healthy diet.

Blueberries are already being enjoyed in India in multiple formats -- fresh, frozen, dried, IQF, and powdered -- making them versatile for traditional recipes, bakery products, beverages, snacks, and modern fusion foods. From smoothies and yogurts to mithais, halwa, or fusion desserts like blueberry barfi and cheesecake, the berry easily fits into Indian palates.

Commenting on the study, Raj Kapoor, India Representative of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), said:

"This research reinforces what nutrition science has long indicated -- small, smart changes in everyday eating can have a big impact. For Indian families, adding blueberries is not only delicious but also a practical way to improve heart health. We see growing interest in India among both consumers and food manufacturers to include blueberries in snacks, bakery, and even traditional sweets, and this study further validates that trend."

About the Study

The analysis drew upon the USDA's Healthy U.S.-Style Eating Pattern at different calorie levels, simulating nutrient intake changes when replacing common fruits with berries. Researchers found that across all calorie levels, the berry-inclusive patterns consistently improved key nutrients related to cardiovascular health. Importantly, the substitution did not increase calories, protein, fat, or other macronutrients, showing that it is a simple nutritional upgrade without trade-offs.

Reference

Dzanis DA, Houchins JA, Dalluge JJ, Wallace TC. Replacing common fruits in USDA dietary patterns with berries increases intake of anthocyanins, vitamin C, and dietary fiber: A modeling study. Annals of Medicine. 2025;57(1):2534-2545.

