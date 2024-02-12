New Vision-Training Software Improves Low Vision

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Marking the Low Vision awareness month of February, RevitalVision announced the expansion of their team in India as part of their commitment to make their US FDA-cleared vision-training software program available to maximum eye specialists in India to support their patients in improving their vision.

RevitalVision is a unique perceptual-learning vision-training software program, scientifically and clinically proven to improve brain's visual processing with long-lasting vision improvement. It has been clinically proven effective in a variety of eye diseases and visual impairments such as Adult Amblyopia, Congenital Nystagmus, Retinal and Corneal Diseases, post-cataract and Laser Refractive Surgery and more. RevitalVision enables significant vision improvement beyond optical correction, medication or surgery.

RevitalVision's user-friendly vision training program is performed from the comfort of the patient's home computer, while being remotely monitored by their physician. Through repetitive practice of patient specific visual tasks, the brain is trained to be more efficient in processing visual information. RevitalVision's specialized algorithms analyse performance and continuously adjust training sessions to improve vision, customized to patients' specific needs.

"RevitalVision's program is supported by 25 clinical studies, of which 10 were published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, and is currently the only FDA-cleared product with an efficacy claim for improving vision in older children and adults with amblyopia from age 9 and with no upper age limit" said Yair Yahav, CEO RevitalVision.

Vision is limited by to main factors; image capturing and image processing. RevitalVision offers an effective solution to improve patients' vision beyond available eye treatments, by addressing the brain's visual cortex.

RevitalVision is an innovative therapeutic vision training software that improves vision in patients suffering from different eye diseases & visual impairments when no other alternative treatment is available or effective. RevitalVision is a clinically proven, FDA cleared and CE-approved technology that enhances the brain's ability to process visual information.

Thousands of people worldwide have completed the treatment achieving significant improvements in vision and life quality.

RevitalVision offers clinicians an effective and simple tool to improve patient's vision beyond the eyes.

