Newton School Crosses 4,500 Tech Placements, Highest Package Crosses Rs 1.5 Crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Newton School has achieved over 4,500 successful tech placements in the past four years, reaffirming its mission to bridge the gap between learning and employability through a skill-first, industry-integrated curriculum. Learners from Newton School have secured roles across 800+ leading companies, with top offers crossing Rs 1.5 Cr. The milestone highlights Newton School's growing reputation as one of India's most outcome-driven learning platforms.

A large share of these outcomes come from two flagship programs, the 14-month Data Science & AI Program that builds industry-ready analysts and machine learning talent, and the Xcelerate Program, a fast-track upskilling track for Data and Software Development Professionals offering 2-3 weeks of intensive grooming and job referrals starting from Week 3 of enrolment.

Nearly 60% of placed learners come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, highlighting Newton School's reach in creating access to high-quality tech careers beyond metros. The top 10 percentile of learners secured packages of Rs 18 LPA, with women making up 17% of the cohort -- a steady indicator of growing gender diversity in technology roles. Additionally, around 40% of all successful placements have been in leading GCCs and India's fast-growing tech unicorns and soonicorns, reflecting the industry's expanding confidence in Newton School's talent pipeline.

Since 2021, placement outcomes have grown consistently each year, with recruiters spanning top-tier companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Infosys, Razorpay, EY, Bosch, TCS, ZS Associates, LTIMindtree, Accenture, Meesho, HCL Healthcare, Publicis Sapient, Genpact, Zomato, and PwC. Students have secured roles in software development, data analytics, product, and quality-assurance functions, reflecting multi-domain readiness and strong industry confidence.

Newton's skill-to-hire model combines live projects, mentorship by working professionals and structured interview simulations to ensure graduates are job-ready from day one. The curriculum is designed in close collaboration with hiring teams and technology leaders across India to stay aligned with emerging skills in AI, data science, and product engineering. Recruiter satisfaction and repeat hiring across multiple cohorts continue to validate the scalability and consistency of the model.

"India does not have a talent problem, it has an opportunity problem. There are thousands of bright students outside the top colleges and big cities who never get a fair shot because their degree or pin code comes in the way. Crossing 4,500 tech placements tells us that when you bet on skills, not labels, you unlock a completely new talent pool for the industry. Our job is to keep building that bridge between learners and companies, so hiring a job-ready engineer from a Tier-3 town feels as natural as hiring from a marquee campus," said Nishant Chandra, Co-founder, Newton School.

The outcomes are reflected in learner journeys such as Anuron, who moved from Vedanta to Amazon with a 300% salary increase; Rhea Chawla, who transitioned to Byborg in Luxembourg; Ashutosh Tiwari, who advanced from a Bhopal Start-up to Optum Global Solutions with a 155% hike; and Nikita, a Zoology graduate now a Business Analyst at Zepto. These stories capture the impact of Newton School's learning-to-earning pathway, proving that skill-based education can transform both careers and lives.

