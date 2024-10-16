Nextra Developers' "The Address" Set to Transform Commercial Real Estate in East Delhi

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 16: Nextra Developers has launched its new commercial project, "The Address," located in the bustling neighborhood of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi. This development, spread across 1.12 acres of prime freehold land, is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses with a focus on sustainability, convenience, and premium facilities. With a strategic location, cuttiedge infrastructure, and a host of amenities, "The Address" is poised to become a landmark in Delhi's ever-expanding commercial real estate market. The location of "The Address" is one of its biggest selling points. Situated in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 extension, the project offers excellent connectivity to the rest of Delhi and NCR. The project is just 200 meters from the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 extension Metro Station, providing seamless access to major business districts like Connaught Place, Nehru Place, and South Delhi. The Delhi-Noida link road ensures that the project is easily accessible from Noida and other surrounding areas, making it an ideal choice for professionals and businesses looking to establish a presence in East Delhi.

Additionally, the project's proximity to major highways such as the DND Flyway and the Barapullah Flyover further enhances its appeal by offering quick access to key commercial hubs in Delhi and neighboring regions. This prime location is one of the reasons why "The Address" is attracting attention from investors and businesses alike.

"The Address" offers office spaces that cater to the diverse needs of businesses. The office configurations range from 450 square feet, making the project suitable for small startups as well as established corporations. The offices are designed with modern architecture, featuring energy-efficient glass facades that provide ample natural light, high ceilings, and large windows to ensure a bright and open working environment.

The project is particularly appealing to professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects, and consultants, who are looking for upscale office spaces in a well-connected location.

In addition to office spaces, "The Address" offers prime retail spaces that are designed to attract high-end brands. With large storefronts and high visibility, the retail units are perfect for businesses looking to engage a wide customer base. Several well-known brands, including Bikanervala, Dominos, KFC,Theo Broma, Chinese Wok and Barista have already secured spaces within the complex, ensuring that the development becomes a shopping and dining destination for people in the area.

The combination of office and retail spaces creates a unique environment where professionals can work and access various services and amenities without leaving the premises. This integration of work and leisure makes "The Address" a dynamic commercial hub that caters to the needs of both businesses and consumers.

Nextra Developers has incorporated sustainable features into "The Address" to ensure that the project meets modern standards of environmental responsibility. One of the key sustainability features of the building is the water-cooled air conditioning system, which reduces energy consumption while maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures. Additionally, the project is equipped with a 100% power backup system, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during power outages.

The focus on sustainability makes "The Address" an attractive option for businesses that prioritize eco-friendly practices. By incorporating these features, Nextra Developers ensures that the project is future-proof and aligns with the growing demand for sustainable commercial spaces.

"The Address" boasts an impressive array of amenities that enhance the experience for both tenants and visitors. The development features three levels of basement parking that can accommodate up to 200 cars. These facilities make parking convenient and hassle-free, a significant advantage in a city like Delhi where parking is often a challenge.

In addition to parking, "The Address" offers landscaped green spaces with water features, creating a serene environment that provides a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. These outdoor areas are designed to promote relaxation and well-being, offering tenants a peaceful environment to unwind during breaks. Such features add to the appeal of the project, making it more than just a workplace but a destination where professionals can balance work and leisure.

Security is a top priority at "The Address." The project is equipped with a range of advanced security features, including access-controlled entry points, 24/7 surveillance, and an automated building management system. These systems ensure the safety of businesses and visitors, providing peace of mind for tenants who require a secure environment for their operations.

Additionally, the building is fitted with advanced fire detection and suppression systems, further ensuring that the safety of everyone in the complex is maintained at all times. These security features make "The Address" a safe and reliable location for businesses looking for loterm stability.

With businesses increasingly looking for well-connected, modern spaces to establish their operations, "The Address" is set to become one of the most sought-after commercial properties in Delhi. Investors can expect high rental yields as well as loterm growth potential, making it an attractive option for those seeking to invest in the city's thriving commercial real estate market.

"The Address" by Nextra Developers is a groundbreaking commercial project that offers a perfect blend of location, luxury, and functionality. With its prime position in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, modern office and retail spaces, and a focus on sustainability, the development is designed to meet the needs of today's businesses. The project's top-tier amenities, advanced security systems, and strong retail presence make it a desirable destination for businesses and investors alike.

As demand for commercial real estate in Delhi continues to rise, "The Address" stands out as a premier option that combines convenience, innovation, and loterm investment potential. Whether for businesses looking for a prime location or investors seeking steady returns, "The Address" promises to deliver on all fronts, making it a key player in Delhi's evolving commercial landscape.

https://nextradevelopers.com/the-address/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)