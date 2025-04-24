NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED Launches AI-Powered Platform to Transform Mobile Recharge and Digital Gift Card Services for Businesses

VMPL

Jorhat (Assam) [India], April 24: NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED, an emerging fintech startup founded in Jorhat, Assam, has officially launched its advanced B2B digital exchange platform -- exchange.nkpays.in -- aimed at revolutionizing how businesses access and offer digital services like mobile recharges, DTH recharges, Google Play gift cards, and a wide range of branded voucher gift cards.

Led by visionary entrepreneur Nironjan Kurmi, the CEO of NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED, the company is on a mission to empower businesses across India with AI-driven infrastructure that simplifies digital transactions, improves service delivery, and creates new revenue opportunities.

This innovative platform allows companies to buy and sell a broad selection of digital services via robust, easy-to-integrate APIs, making it an ideal solution for fintechs, wallet apps, e-commerce platforms, and digital service providers.

AI-Powered Transformation in a Rapidly Digitizing World

As India continues to accelerate its shift toward digital services, the need for smart, reliable, and scalable digital infrastructure is at an all-time high. Businesses are increasingly looking to integrate digital recharges and gift cards into their offerings -- either as part of loyalty programs, consumer benefits, or new product lines.

NKPAYS responds to this growing demand with a platform built on artificial intelligence, which powers real-time transaction processing, dynamic inventory management, fraud prevention, and intelligent routing.

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between traditional service models and modern business needs through technology," said Nironjan Kurmi, CEO of NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED. "We built exchange.nkpays.in to be more than just a marketplace -- it's a smart, self-evolving platform that gives businesses total control, speed, and security."

Unified Digital Services for Seamless Integration

The NKPAYS platform provides a one-stop-shop for various digital recharge and gift card services, all accessible via API. This eliminates the need to coordinate with multiple providers or manage fragmented systems.

Core offerings include:

* Mobile Recharge APIs for all major telecom providers across India.

* DTH Recharge Services, including Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and others.

* Google Play Gift Cards, ideal for game publishers, digital apps, and reward platforms.

* Brand Vouchers & E-Gift Cards, including top retail and lifestyle brands, available in real time.

Whether a business wants to resell services, run promotional giveaways, or integrate recharges into customer portals, NKPAYS delivers instant access to all of these through a streamlined API.

B2B-Centric Model: Buy & Sell on One Platform

Unlike conventional platforms, NKPAYS is tailored for B2B use cases and supports both purchasing and selling. Companies with existing inventories -- such as gift cards or recharge credits -- can list them on the platform, turning idle assets into revenue-generating opportunities.

Highlights of the platform include:

* Smart Wallet System for tracking and managing funds

* Real-Time Dashboard for monitoring API activity and balances

* Instant Settlements for transactions and sales

* High Uptime APIs that can handle enterprise-level loads

With comprehensive documentation and dedicated onboarding support, NKPAYS makes it easy for startups and large enterprises alike to integrate and scale.

Putting Assam on the Fintech Map

Headquartered in Jorhat, Assam, NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED is proudly contributing to the rise of Northeast India's tech ecosystem. By building a national-level platform from a Tier 3 city, NKPAYS is proving that innovation knows no geographical boundaries.

"We're proud to build from Assam and showcase what this region can offer in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship," said Nironjan Kurmi. "Our aim is to make NKPAYS a trusted digital infrastructure partner for businesses across the country."

Looking Ahead: A Smarter Future for Digital Services

With demand for digital services at an all-time high and growing every day, NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED is well-positioned to lead the charge. Its AI-driven platform offers the intelligence, flexibility, and speed businesses need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

The company is actively onboarding partners, developers, and distribution networks who are looking to scale their service offerings, automate transactions, and leverage digital recharge and gift card economies.

Get Started Today

To explore the platform, register for an account, or access API documentation, businesses can visit https://exchange.nkpays.in/. NKPAYS also offers personalized onboarding assistance to help partners go live quickly and confidently.

With NKPAYS, the future of recharges, digital cards, and business automation is not only fast -- it's intelligent, accessible, and built for scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)