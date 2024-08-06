No More Job Crunches: Ex- CIO Physics Wallah Vishwa Mohan Launches AIMERZ.ai for next 300 Million Students

PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: In a bold move to address the persistent job crunch among Indian college graduates, Vishwa Mohan, former Chief Information Officer of Physics Wallah, launched AIMERZ.ai, India's first Job-Focused Upskilling platform on August 3rd at midnight. Within just 10 hours of launch, 1,263 students have already enrolled, marking an incredible start to this innovative platform. This next-gen, Job-Focused Upskilling platform aims to bridge the gap between education, upskilling, and employment, targeting the next 300 million students across India. Vishwa Mohan, renowned for his innovative contributions to the edtech sector, is determined to redefine the pathway from education to employment. "The journey from the classroom to the career shouldn't be daunting," Vishwa emphasises. "AIMERZ is committed to equipping students with the skills that align with industry demands, ensuring they have multiple job opportunities to land a job on and after their graduation."

AIMERZ distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive suite of upskilling programs, including Tech and Non-Tech domains. These programs are complemented by soft skills training, 360-degree assessments, and real-time projects, ensuring a holistic development approach.

The platform also serves as a crucial link between colleges, students, and the corporate sector. By working closely with recruiters and understanding the specific needs of industries, AIMERZ provides students with tailored learning experiences and access to a network of potential employers.

For Vishwa Mohan, AIMERZ is more than just a platform--it's a mission to transform the job market landscape. "We envision a future where every student is equipped with the skills and opportunities to thrive," he shares.

With AIMERZ, Vishwa Mohan is poised to make a significant impact, providing a robust solution to the job readiness challenge and paving the way for a brighter future for millions of students. For more information, visit www.aimerz.ai

