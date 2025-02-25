Notandas Realty Expands into Juhu with Notan DC Project

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Notandas Realty, a prominent name in real estate development, has clinched a pact for the Notan DC project in Juhu, Mumbai. This project strengthens the company's presence in Juhu, a coveted celebrity hub, marking a key milestone in its urban redevelopment leadership.

Located on Juhu's 10th Road, the existing property will embody elegance, sophistication, and modernity.

'We are thrilled to set a new standard for luxury living in Mumbai,' said Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director of Notandas Realty. 'Our team is dedicated to crafting an exceptional residential experience that reflects the vibrant spirit of Juhu while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation.'

Notandas Realty has partnered with award-winning architect Seema Puri to bring architectural excellence to the Notan DC project. Situated in a prime location, the project will offer breathtaking views and cutting-edge amenities thereby establishing itself as a benchmark for modern luxury.

Currently in the approval phase, the project is slated to commence construction in the upcoming quarter. This marks Notandas Realty's debut residential project in Juhu, following the recent success of two commercial developments in the last 12 months.

About Notandas Realty:

Notandas Realty is committed to developing state-of-the-art projects with cutting-edge technology, distinctive design, and superior construction. With a strong focus on transparency and effective project management, the company ensures timely delivery of purposefully built spaces. Each project reflects a dedication to excellence and innovation, maintaining the highest standards of architecture and design while keeping pace with industry trends and modern advancements. Notandas Realty continues to create remarkable spaces that redefine real estate and set new benchmarks in quality and experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)