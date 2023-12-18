Notandas Realty Launches '96 Tagore' At Santacruz West

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Notandas Realty, a leading developer of premium residential and commercial spaces in Mumbai, announced the launch of '96 Tagore', a luxury lifestyle project at Santacruz West. The newly launched project has maximum amenities like business centre, rooftop pool, long walk space, etc.

Notandas Realty is marking its 18th anniversary with a strong track record of successful project execution and an unwavering commitment to excellence. In just over a decade and a half, Notandas Realty has built an impressive portfolio exceeding 5 lakh sq. ft. across the prestigious western suburbs of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz. The company has consistently delivered projects on time, exceeding expectations, and setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

"We have always believed in our philosophy of delivering excellence," said Harsh Jagwani, Managing Director of Notandas Realty. "It is through our unwavering commitment to transparent execution that we have been able to develop state-of-the-art projects. 96 Tagore is a real luxury project with only 25 families calling this as their home. There are not many options of luxury lifestyle at Santacruz West area with so many amenities being provided at the same place."

Notandas Realty prioritizes cutting-edge technology, distinctive design, superior construction, and effective project management to ensure timely delivery. Their projects stand as a testament to their dedication to their customers and their aspirations.

"We set ourselves to the highest standards of architecture and design, keeping a keen eye on industry trends and modern advancements," added Jagwani. "At Notandas Realty, we aim to create experiences that are nothing short of spectacular because that is how we believe life should be lived."

Commenting on the favourite part about the 96 Tagore project, architect Seema Puri said, "When you are working for so many hours and years at the building stage, you fall in love with every aspect of your work. I would say that the entire driveway, including the beautiful large double height drop off area where you see landscape and where you see both the lobbies facing each other, is my favourite. The whole feeling of coming home into this grand space and from there going up to your home is what I think is the best part of this project."

Looking ahead, Notandas Realty is poised to continue its growth trajectory, expanding its horizons into the emerging high-end and luxury market in Mumbai. With its strong foundation of values and unwavering commitment to quality, Notandas Realty is well-positioned to deliver exceptional living experiences for generations to come.

Notandas Realty is a leading developer of premium residential and commercial spaces in Mumbai, known for its commitment to excellence, transparency, and innovation. With a focus on the western suburbs of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, Notandas Realty has delivered over 5 lakh sq. ft. of high-quality projects. The company is committed to creating exceptional living experiences that cater to the aspirations of its customers.

