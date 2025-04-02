Nourishing Lives: 1 Lakh Meals to be distributed for Rama Navami by ISKCON Bhiwandi

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: As the vibrant festival of Rama Navami approaches, ISKCON Bhiwandi is set to mark the occasion in a truly meaningful way--by nourishing lives. Known for its unwavering commitment to Annadaan, free food distribution, the temple has announced an ambitious plan to distribute 1 lakh wholesome meals over a week-long initiative, ensuring that the underprivileged in and around Bhiwandi do not go hungry. This large-scale humanitarian effort has commenced from 30th March (Gudi Padwa) and will culminate on 6th April, the day of Rama Navami.

Sri Sudama Das, a resident monk at the temple, shared, "We firmly believe that the most profound way to celebrate a festival is by bringing joy and relief to those who need it most. Srila Prabhupada, the revered founder of ISKCON, envisioned that no one within a 10 km radius of our temples should suffer from hunger. To fulfil this vision, we are preparing a grand Rama Navami Annadaan, which will require over 5,000 kgs of grains, 2,000 kgs of vegetables, 1,000 kgs of sugar, 500 liters of ghee, and 300 kgs of fruits. Our dedicated devotees will ensure that nutritious meals reach families living in the slums and underprivileged areas of Bhiwandi."

ISKCON Bhiwandi's free food distribution efforts have seen a remarkable surge over the years. Since 2020, more than 33 Lakh meals have been distributed, underscoring ISKCON's steadfast dedication to tackling hunger.

Beyond festival-specific outreach, the temple's 'Food for Life' initiative has been a lifeline for countless individuals since March 2020. Every day, 1,000 free meals are distributed to migrant workers and daily wage labourers--who make up 60% of Bhiwandi's population. Even during the challenging lockdown periods, ISKCON Bhiwandi remained steadfast in its mission, cooking and serving meals to those struggling to make ends meet.

ISKCON's 'Food for Life' is recognized as the world's largest vegetarian food distribution program, operating across 60 countries, and feeding millions daily.

Apart from providing nourishment, ISKCON Bhiwandi is also deeply invested in mental well-being. The temple conducts online sessions focused on spiritual and emotional wellness, guiding participants through meditation and chanting practices based on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. These programs are designed to help individuals reconnect with their inner selves and discover peace through the divine names of Krishna.

With its holistic approach to both physical and spiritual sustenance, ISKCON Bhiwandi continues to be a beacon of compassion and service, ensuring that the festival of Rama Navami becomes a celebration of giving, hope, and humanity.

About ISKCON Bhiwandi

ISKCON Bhiwandi is located at Mansarovar area of Bhiwandi, and has been working with local communities and residents, conducting several spiritual and welfare activities as well as promoting the Vedic way of life. An extension of the revered ISKCON Juhu temple, ISKCON Bhiwandi temple was set up in 2010 and has been a centre of peace and solace for devotees and locals alike, who have been benefiting from the generous activities and initiatives by the temple.

