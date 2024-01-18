NSL Group Chairman Mandava Prabhakar Rao conferred with Honorary Doctorate

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: In a momentous event during the 25th Convocation of Chandrasekhar Azad University of Agriculture & Technology in Kanpur, Mandava Prabhakar Rao, Chairman of NSL Group, was honored with an esteemed honorary doctorate. The accolade was bestowed upon him in recognition of his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the agriculture industry.

The honorary doctorate was presented by the Honourable Chancellor & Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel, affirming Prabhakar Rao's remarkable achievements. Dr Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Chairman of NSL Sugars (former Chairman NABARD) was the Chief Guest for this convocation. Mandava Prabhakar Rao hailing from a distinguished agricultural family in Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, he garnered academic excellence at the School of Agricultural Science, Banaras Hindu University achieving top ranks in both B.Sc (Agriculture) and M.Sc (Agriculture). Prabhakar Rao in 1982 took the helm of Nuziveedu Seeds (NSL) Limited which was founded by his father in 1973. Since then, he skillfully nurtured and expanded the NSL conglomerate into a diversified entity with stakes in Seeds, Textiles, Sugars, Infrastructure, and Renewable Power.

Beyond his corporate endeavours, Prabhakar Rao actively engages in various industry bodies holding key positions such as founder member and president of the National Seed Association of India (NSAI) and president of the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). His contributions extend to serving on government bodies including the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Authority (PPVFR Authority) and the Cotton Advisory Board.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)