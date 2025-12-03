NTT Unveils Bengaluru's Largest Data Center Campus - Bengaluru 4

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT proudly announces the e-launch of its newest data center campus, Bengaluru 4, located at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli. This state-of-the-art campus is designed to meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and high-density infrastructure, reinforcing NTT's commitment to powering India's digital future.

Campus Highlights

* Total Land Area: 8.5 acres

* Campus Capacity: 100 MW facility load | 67.2 MW of critical IT load

* Data Centers: 3 (Bengaluru 4A, 4B, 4C)

* IT Load per Data Center: 22.4 MW

* IT Load per Data Hall: 3.2 MW

* Data Halls per DC: 7

As of December 3, Bengaluru 4A is ready for commissioning with 22.4 MW IT load capacity, marking the first phase of this mega campus.

Power & Reliability

* Dedicated 220 kV GIS Substation

* 220 kV LILO arrangement from state grid for unmatched stability

* Diesel Generators with 48-hour HSD backup

* 4 dedicated POE routes

Sustainability & Security

* IGBC Platinum Rated Building

* 7-layer security system

* Carrier-neutral facility with multiple ISPs

* Renewable power integration

Operational Excellence

* 24x7 operations team and remote hands support

Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru 4 ensures seamless accessibility for clients and partners.

Leadership Quote

"NTT is proud to showcase how we are shaping India's digital future through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices. Our Bangalore campuses--including the largest in the city--deliver unmatched capacity and scalability for enterprises and hyperscalers alike. Today, we operate 26+ MW of live IT load in Bangalore, and with BLR4 adding another 22 MW, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to meet growing demand. Our investments in Karnataka go beyond data centers; they include renewable energy initiatives that reinforce our dedication to a greener future. These efforts not only strengthen India's digital backbone but also create direct and indirect economic impact for the region."

-- Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)