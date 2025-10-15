NuSummit Strengthens its Data and AI Capabilities with Origamis AI Platform Integration

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: NuSummit, a provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions to global capital markets and financial services, today announced the integration of Origamis AI into its Data & AI portfolio. Origamis AI will operate as NuSummit's AI platform brand.

* Integration of Origamis AI's enterprise GenAI orchestration platform, alongside the appointment of its co-founder to NuSummit's leadership, sharpens NuSummit's focus on secure, outcome-led AI at scale.

Origamis AI adds an enterprise-grade orchestration layer for AI agents and workflow automation that is deployable on-premises or any cloud, interoperable with existing enterprise stacks, and governed with built-in guardrails across GRC, observability, cost management, cybersecurity, and responsible AI. Together with NuSummit's BFSI domain expertise, the integrated offering is designed to help regulated institutions transition from pilots to production-scale AI faster and safely.

"Across the globe, enterprises are moving beyond AI pilots and proofs of concept, scaling intelligent solutions that are reshaping industries and redefining what's possible," said Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), Managing Director & Group CEO, NuSummit. "Origamis AI, combined with our deep domain expertise, enables clients to deploy GenAI solutions that are secure by design, efficient to operate, and tied to measurable business outcomes, across use cases spanning regulatory compliance, risk management, and next-generation customer experience. I am also delighted to announce the appointment of Manas Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO of Origamis AI, to NuSummit's leadership team, where he will spearhead our Data & AI practice."

"NuSummit's integration of Origamis AI is a timely and strategic move that underscores the growing importance of advanced data analytics and responsible AI in regulated industries," said Varun Laul, Partner, Investcorp. "We see this as more than a technology play - it's about creating scalable, trusted solutions that enhance decision-making, risk management, and client outcomes. This partnership reflects a forward-looking approach to helping institutions harness AI's transformative potential safely, efficiently, and at scale.

"Origamis AI was built to make GenAI truly enterprise-ready, governed, cost-efficient, and s eamlessly interoperable with existing technology ecosystems," said Manas Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, Origamis AI. "As part of NuSummit, we will accelerate this vision by building AI agents and intelligent workflows that amplify core operations, cybersecurity, and compliance, while improving productivity, resilience, and customer experience at scale."

The Orgamis AI integration underscores NuSummit's commitment to practical, outcome-driven AI, pairing rigorous controls with the speed and flexibility enterprises need to achieve Gen AI-led business transformation. NuSummit will begin offering the Origamis AI platform to clients, along with a library of domain-specific use cases and accelerators.

About NuSummit

NuSummit is a cutting-edge Digital and Cybersecurity Solutions company with a core focus on capital markets, brokerage firms, investment banks, clearing houses, insurers (P & C and Life), and asset management firms. With a footprint across India, the Middle East, and the USA, we're proud to partner with over 300+ global businesses.

Backed by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, NuSummit empowers organizations to orchestrate outcomes that help navigate the complex digital and cybersecurity landscape with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://nusummit.com

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has 14 offices today across the US, Europe, the GCC, and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Investcorp Group has over $52 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third-party managers, and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn,Twitter, and Instagram.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795772/NuSummit_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)