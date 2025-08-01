Nutrica by BN Group Forays into the Honey Category with Function-first Nutrica Bee Honey

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 1: Nutrica, a lifestyle and wellness brand by BN Holdings Limited, the flagship company of the INR 9,000 Crore BN Group founded by visionary Anubhav Agarwal, has forayed into the honey category with the launch of Nutrica Bee Honey. It is a range of purpose-led variants designed for energy, fitness, and immunity and is now available across general trade stores in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

Health-conscious living is rapidly becoming a priority for millions. Nutrica's move into honey comes at a pivotal moment. The brand, already known for function-first cooking oils, now extends its wellness promise through a superfood that's been embedded in Indian diets for centuries, honey. Nutrica Bee Honey introduces a purposeful spin on this traditional favourite, offering three targeted variants designed to meet the needs of today's increasingly health-driven, active households.

Nutrica Bee Honey comes in three purpose-led variants. Pro-Energy Multiflora Honey blends nectar from diverse flora, naturally rich in antioxidants and nutrients, to provide sustained energy throughout the day. Pro-Fitness Lemon Infused Honey combines honey's natural sweetness with the zest of lemon to support digestion, metabolism, and weight management. Pro-Immunity Tulsi Infused Honey draws on the medicinal properties of Tulsi to help strengthen immunity and ease common coughs and colds.

All variants are free from artificial preservatives and added sugar, sourced from regions abundant in natural flora, and rigorously tested for purity and authenticity. Staying true to its ideology of Building Nation, Nutrica ensures that each jar delivers clean, functional nutrition while continuing the brand's commitment to purposeful health solutions.

"Nutrica Bee Honey is not just a new product, it's an extension of who we are and what we stand for," said Sparsh Sachar, Director and Business Head, FMCG, Nutrica. "We have built Nutrica to support modern, active lifestyles with products rooted in both tradition and innovation. With our honey range, we're offering a clean, natural solution that aligns with evolving wellness needs. It's these purposeful choices that reflect the larger commitment BN Group has always upheld, creating everyday essentials that help nurture healthier communities."

The launch strengthens Nutrica's function-first portfolio, which includes vitamin C-enriched cooking oils, and reflects the company's commitment to purposeful, everyday wellness solutions. BN Group, founded by visionary Anubhav Agarwal, has long championed creating high-quality essentials that promote better living. With a pricing strategy that is premium yet accessible, Nutrica aims to bring the benefits of high-quality honey to a wider base of Indian households. This debut also marks a key step in the brand's vision of expanding further into the natural and functional food space, delivering products that help consumers live healthier every day.

Nutrica, a leading edible oil brand under BN Holdings Limited, carries a mission to reimagine health by crafting innovative and nutritious oils that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of families across India. Understanding that every family is unique, the company is dedicated to creating nutrient-infused oils that fulfil the health goals and taste preferences of its customers. The oils are made from the finest ingredients and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and nutrition.

