Nutrica Expands its Wellness Portfolio with the Launch of Peanut Butter Range

New Delhi [India], December 2: Nutrica, the lifestyle and wellness brand under BN Agritech Limited, has announced its foray into the peanut butter category with the launch of Nutrica Peanut Butter. The range marks the brand's next step toward building a complete wellness portfolio that combines taste, quality, and functionality to support everyday health goals. Nutrica Peanut Butter is now available across general trade stores in 14 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chandigarh.

Available in two variants, Crunchy and Creamy, the new peanut butter range offers a healthy snacking option for everyday fitness, making nutrition simple and enjoyable. Fitness is not limited to gyms or just one individual, it's a daily habit the whole family can adapt, from children to elders. Replacing regular spreads with peanut butter becomes a small, easy switch that gives everyone at home a healthier option and creates a big, long-term difference in overall lifestyle. Both variants are high in protein, rich in fibre, made from 100% vegetarian ingredients, and contain no artificial preservatives, making them a wholesome, energy-dense choice for active lifestyles. The range comes in convenient PET jars of 300g, 750g, and 900g.

Commenting on the launch, Sparsh Sachar, Director and Business Head - FMCG, Nutrica, said, "With every product we introduce, our aim is to make health simpler, more accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. The peanut butter range embodies our belief that nutritious food can be delicious too. We want to make healthy choices easy and exciting for consumers, not something they have to compromise for. This launch is another step toward creating a wellness brand that fits naturally into modern lifestyles."

Nutrica's entry into the peanut butter category follows the success of Nutrica Bee Honey and its vitamin-enriched cooking oils, further strengthening the brand's function-first wellness portfolio. With this expansion, Nutrica continues its journey toward becoming a comprehensive lifestyle and wellness brand, offering premium yet accessible products that make wholesome nutrition an effortless part of everyday living.

Nutrica, a leading lifestyle and wellness brand under BN Agritech Limited, carries a mission to reimagine health by crafting innovative and nutritious food that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of families across India. Understanding that every family is unique, the company is dedicated to creating nutrient-infused food that fulfil the health goals and taste preferences of its customers. The products are made from the finest ingredients and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and nutrition.

