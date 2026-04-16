Nuvoco Vistas Announces Strong FY26 Financial Results

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., a leading building materials Company in India, announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The Company continues to progress with project execution at the Vadraj Cement facilities, with the operationalisation of the clinker and grinding units planned in phases starting from Q3 FY27. In parallel, the planned 4 MMTPA expansion in the East, in phases till FY28, is progressing well, and will take Nuvoco's total cement capacity to approximately 35 MMTPA.

The Company achieved cement sales volume of 20.4 MMT in FY26, registering a 5% YoY growth. Consolidated Total Income grew 10% YoY to Rs. 11,362 Cr. in FY26. The Company also reported EBITDA of Rs. 1,881 Cr. in FY26, marking a growth of 35% YoY.

The Board of the Company has approved a new project to establish a bulk cement terminal at Viramgam, Sachana, Gujarat, with a dedicated railway siding and handling capacity of approx. 1.5 MMTPA. The terminal will enable efficient unloading, storage, and dispatch of both loose and packed cement through streamlined operations. It will serve as a strategic distribution hub to expand the Company's reach across the Gujarat market, with commissioning targeted by FY28.

Premium products continued their strong momentum with premiumisation1 improving by 300 bps YoY to a high of 43% in FY26. The strong performance reflects rising brand momentum for the Nuvoco Concreto and Nuvoco Duraguard franchises, with growing recognition as preferred and trusted choices in the construction sector.

The RMX business continues to witness strong volume traction in the Concreto range. Capitalising on this demand, the division launched Concreto Tri Shield during the year, a specialised solution offering three-layer durability and a ~50% increase in structural lifespan. Additionally, the newly introduced Artiste Elite Collection provides premium decorative concrete with four contemporary, application-ready finishes that enhance aesthetics while ensuring reliable performance. The MBM business is gaining healthy momentum across the Construction Chemicals, Tile Adhesives, and Block Jointing Mortars portfolios.

Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., stated, "FY26 marks a defining year for Nuvoco, highlighted by increased volumes, revenue and profitability. The Company achieved solid growth in both EBITDA and PAT, reflecting strong execution of core strategies focused on premiumisation, strengthening trade channels, and driving cost optimisation, despite headwinds. On the growth agenda, the refurbishment and project execution at our Vadraj Cement Plant are progressing as planned. This strategic expansion will significantly strengthen our presence in the Western and Northern markets."

Furthermore, he added, "The current geopolitical uncertainty could create near-term headwinds, particularly due to higher fuel prices and increased costs of raw materials for packing bags. The Company remains vigilant and is implementing comprehensive measures, including price hikes, prudent procurement, cost optimisation, and greater supply-chain efficiency. While these geopolitical uncertainties are expected to impact margins at least one to two quarters, Nuvoco remains committed to its growth journey."

1 Of trade volumes

About Nuvoco Vistas

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited ("Nuvoco") is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started operations in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and subsequently acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999, and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in April 2025. Furthermore, the Company announced expansion in the East through a new grinding mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects, including equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives. With this, Nuvoco is on track to achieve a total cement capacity of ~35 MMTPA, thereby consolidating its position as India's fifth-largest cement group in terms of capacity. The Company reported total income of Rs. 11,362 crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring its strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco's Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco's RMX business possesses a pan-India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco's MBM product portfolio, under the 'Zero M' brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company on to www.nuvoco.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956999/Nuvoco_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)